A hot afternoon got a cooling effect as the spirit of Christmas took over at London Farmers Market on Saturday.
The parking lots around the area were filled with guests visiting the various booths offering crafts and food, with a steady stream of visitors mulling through to view the offerings available.
A corn hole tournament and live music was another drawing of the event, with Phoebe White, The Kites and Studio London students performing.
The event also offered live broadcasts by WANV Kool Gold FM 106.9 and The Sentinel Echo's Facebook page, with London's Forcht Broadcasting general manager Travis Shortt emceeing the events throughout the afternoon.
Organizers were well pleased with the participation of vendors and the public.
Jason Burton, President of London Downtown board, said he estimated about 1,000 people participated in the event, which got positive feedback from those attending.
"The people I talked to were glad to have events back in downtown. Most vendors were glad to have opportunity to sell their crafts, so everybody was pleased," he said. "It actually went better than expected."
Burton credited London Downtown Executive Director Julie Rea, whom he said organized the vendors.
"Julie did a great job of contacting different vendors and getting in a variety of different things," he said. "The vendors that I talked to said they had a good day and that's what we want to do as London Downtown - support our local vendors."
Burton said he knew several of the vendors participating in Christmas in July, but was unaware of their crafting abilities.
"There were people I knew but I didn't know they made crafts," he said. "There were a lot of new vendors, which builds our future so we can showcase more local talent at events."
Rea said there were 42 vendors including the food and craft booths. The vendors had a wide selection of items from dish towels and Christmas ornaments to T-shirts and home decor.
"I think it was exciting for everyone, especially the vendors," Rea said. "The brick and mortar stores aren't the only ones who suffered during 2020 when we couldn't have anything. The crafters also suffered, so I think they were excited about being able to sell their crafts again."
Rea said the sponsors of the event were also to be credited for the success of the event.
"The City of London Tourism, Daniel Carmack with Sally Davidson Realtors, Southern Sips and Sweets and Forcht Broadcasting all pitched in to help," Rea added. "We have to come together - London Downtown, both tourism commissions, the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development. It all comes together to make London better."
Rea said London Downtown is planning another event this fall, Cider Night at the Market.
"This will be all things fall themed. We will have vendors and food trucks, craft cideries and breweries, signature cocktails, food and crafts," she said. "That will be another fun day for everyone and will promote London and getting people to come to downtown London."
