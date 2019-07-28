A station at Christmas in July selling knitted dolls and family-related signs was set up right by the Thursday Night Live stage, with the show taking place to the left.
Photo by Cameron Coyle
Caleb Gilbert & the Tarshack Revival were the second and final act for Thursday Night Live last week.
Photo by Cameron Coyle
Kids line up to get Italian shaved ice during Thursday Night Live and Christmas in July.
Photo by Cameron Coyle
Jordan Allen & the Bellwethers were the opening act for Thursday Night Live last week outside of the London Courthouse. The band released its second album, "Weary in Well Doing," a few months ago in late April.
Photo by Cameron Coyle
Two women look at handmade jewelry during Christmas in July.
Photo by Cameron Coyle
Mr. and Mrs. Clause wave at people from the Kemper Home Furnishings station at Christmas in July. The event took place outside the London Courthouse right by Thursday Night Live.
featured
Christmas in July takes over TNL
Photo by Cameron Coyle
A station at Christmas in July selling knitted dolls and family-related signs was set up right by the Thursday Night Live stage, with the show taking place to the left.
Photo by Cameron Coyle
Caleb Gilbert & the Tarshack Revival were the second and final act for Thursday Night Live last week.
Photo by Cameron Coyle
Kids line up to get Italian shaved ice during Thursday Night Live and Christmas in July.
Photo by Cameron Coyle
Jordan Allen & the Bellwethers were the opening act for Thursday Night Live last week outside of the London Courthouse. The band released its second album, "Weary in Well Doing," a few months ago in late April.
Photo by Cameron Coyle
Two women look at handmade jewelry during Christmas in July.
Photo by Cameron Coyle
Mr. and Mrs. Clause wave at people from the Kemper Home Furnishings station at Christmas in July. The event took place outside the London Courthouse right by Thursday Night Live.
Clara Ilene Bowles, 84, of London, passed away July 23, 2019 at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Saturday, London Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Old Union Cemetery. Visitation at noon until service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.