The 30th annual Christmas on Main brought out a large crowd on Friday evening to participate in the many facets of the downtown celebration.
The event began with groups performing in front of the Laurel County Courthouse, singing some traditional and new songs to mark the holiday season. The cool weather was offset with free hot chocolate served by volunteers for the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce, while children of all ages toured downtown businesses to hear Christmas stories as part of the Book Walk.
The hour-long parade brought out a variety of participants, ranging from themed lighted floats to messages reminders of the true meaning of the season. The parade also featured local sports teams and their accomplishments over the past school year, the Shriners’ mini trucks, vintage vehicles and title winners of local pageants as well as first responder vehicles decorated with colored lights to commemorate the Christmas season.
After the parade, children gathered at Farmers Market for a one-on-one session with Santa, telling their wishes for Christmas gifts and posing for pictures with Santa.
More photos of the parade will be published in Wednesday’s Sentinel-Echo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.