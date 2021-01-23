The marching bands didn't march and Santa didn't hold any children on his knee for pictures, but the 2020 Christmas on Main still brought out huge attendance this year.
But in the tradition that marked the year of 2020, the annual parade - originally set for Friday, Dec. 4 - was postponed until Saturday evening due to rainy weather on its initial date.
The parade went on, however, without many of its usual participants but with others decorating their vehicles with lights and some organizations entering floats depicting the theme of "Let There Be Peace on Earth and Let It Begin With Me."
While the crowd cheered, the parade wound its way along Main Street from London Elementary School to Carnaby Square with the gala of past years regardless of a taxing year of difficulties and adjustments to a new manner of "normal" in which masks became mandatory attire and being together while maintaining social distancing evolved as the "new norm."
Despite the challenges, those participating in the parade and those watching all agreed that the lighted parade provided a festive touch to the season and welcomed the holiday traditions with gusto and enthusiasm.
Andy Smith Christmas on Main Parade Winners:
Allegra Printing- 1st Place Business
London Church of the Nazarene- 1st Place Church
Cornerstone PreSchool- School Participation
Manchester Fire Department- Best Decorated Fire Truck
