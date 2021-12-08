Photos by Nita Johnson
This year's Randy Smith's Christmas on Main parade was held on Friday night, with large crowds lining the streets as over 90 vehicles and floats, horses and pageant winners joined together to celebrate the Christmas season.
This year's theme was "Christmas at the Movies: Part III," with several floats featuring the Grinch. Mayor Troy Rudder and the City of London re-created a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" with city employees accenting the float that also featured a camper decorated with Christmas lights. Another float highlighted the Peanuts gang, while God's Refuge Church highlighted the Nativity scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.