The first Friday in December marks the annual Christmas parade in downtown London.
But continuing with the tone that has marked the year of 2020, the consistent rainfall throughout the day resulted in the parade being rescheduled for Saturday evening.
Despite the lack of marching bands and Shriner's vehicles that usually set the atmosphere for the yearly parade, there were still over 60 participants who lit up their vehicles or built floats for the trek through Main Street to spread the holiday cheer for a year that has brought the unexpected.
Hundreds of people gathered along the streets of downtown, some remaining in their vehicles situated in parking lots or on side streets along the parade route from London Elementary School to Carnaby Square. Those standing along the streets donned their masks or stood with their family to practice social distancing while still enjoying some measure of normality as the Christmas season officially began on the local front.
Although this year's World Chicken Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mascot chicken donned his mask to emphasize the importance of staying safe, while Santa and Mrs. Claus made heir appearance on the float with the eight reindeer, a float sponsored by the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce.
