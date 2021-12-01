The first weekend of December is filled with activities that kicked off with the lighting of the Town Center Christmas Tree on Tuesday evening.
That initiation to Christmas activities continues throughout the week and through the weekend.
The Laurel County Public Library is hosting its Candy Canes, Cocoa & Carols drive-through event on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants will receive candy canes and hot chocolate mix while driving through a display of Christmas decor that also includes a sneak peak at Santa Claus!
Friday night is the annual Randy Smith's Christmas on Main parade at 7 p.m. Dozens of floats, vehicles and other participants will be featured in the nighttime parade through downtown London. This year's theme is Christmas at the Movies: Part III, with participants encouraged to decorate floats with their favorite Christmas movie.
Saturday, Dec. 4, also offers a variety of activities. The London Fire Department is hosting Pictures with Santa at their Dixie Street location, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Music lovers will have a heyday with two events that evening. The Laurel County Library is hosting an in-person concert with A Good Rockin' Christmas at their auditorium from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., while the London Community Orchestra will host their annual Christmas concert at First Baptist Church of London at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, with children admitted free. Jack Walker is the director of the London Community Orchestra, which performs four concerts each year.
The Lights Around London driving tour also kicks off on Saturday, with over 50 participants throughout the county competing for the title of Best Decorated, Classic Christmas and Single Best Decoration. The Griswold Traveling Trophy winner will be awarded to the residence or business that receives the most votes from the public. Voting can be done by securing the Venmo app at @ShopCopLondonKY. Funds will be used to donate to the Shop With a Cop program, which funds a shopping spree for less fortunate children in the community.
Also opening on Saturday, as a part of the Lights Around London, is the Winter Wonder Camp at the Feltner 4-H Camp off KY 229. The tour is free, but donations are accepted to help fund the camp's summer program. Hot chocolate, popcorn and camp merchandise such as T-shirts and hats will be available for purchase.
Sunday also offers more holiday music with the Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus performing at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church of London. The chorus is a volunteer chorus of approximately 40 singers and is directed by Jerry Wright and accompanied by Danny Phelps.
Sunday's program will include Christmas favorites such as Do You Hear What I Hear?, The First Noel, Sing We Now of Christmas, O Little Town of Bethlehem, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and other favorites, including a surprise ending.
