As we continue getting closer to Christmas, The Sentinel-Echo staff is sharing our favorite Christmas movies this week.
It's hard to pin down a particular favorite when it comes to holiday films. The subgenre has seen many timeless classics. You've got traditional comedies like "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", action thrillers like "Lethal Weapon," and even movies that venture somewhere on the spectrum of horror, such as "Gremlins."
There's a particular series of holiday films I watched a lot growing up, and that's "Home Alone." The first "Home Alone" is a John Hughes classic. The premise is simple: Macaulay Culkin plays Kevin McCallister -- a kid left home alone after his family forgets him during their holiday trip to Paris. It's a dream come true for Kevin to be away from annoying siblings and nagging parents.
Unfortunately, the Wet Bandits, two bumbling thieves played Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, are also happy to see the McCallisters gone. They take the opportunity to intrude on the home and steal whatever they can. Now Kevin must use toys, tools and other household items to set traps and defend his house. Slapstick violence ensues.
Pesci and Stern do a great job getting slapped around, complimenting Culkin's somewhat smug, mischievous demeanor. What I think elevates the film is the heart at the center of it all. By the end, Kevin's family returns and embraces him. Kevin realizes what his family means to him, and the Wet Bandits are thwarted with the help of a friendly neighbor.
"Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" is more of Macaulay Culkin hurting Pesci and Stern, this time in New York. Kevin is once again stranded from his family after accidentally boarding a plane to New York during a trip to Miami.
The Wet Bandits, now calling themselves the "Sticky Bandits," escape prison during a riot and end up in New York as well. Now Kevin must once again use various household items to fend them off as they try to get revenge.
"Home Alone 2" is good, but it retreads the first. Pesci and Stern once again are abused for comedic effect and the film concludes with the McCallisters reconciling once more. It's clear at this point you can only take the "Home Alone" formula so far.
"So they made two more Home Alone sequels" is what I would have said had I not just learned they released the fifth "Home Alone." All I know about "Home Alone 5" outside of the fact it allegedly exists is that it was a made for TV special from 2012. I'm not going too deep into the fifth movie since I haven't seen it. I have seen Home Alone 3 and 4, and, well, there's a reason people only remember the first two movies.
As far as the box office is concerned, "Home Alone 3" was a success, grossing $79,082,515 worldwide. If we're talking reception, "Home Alone 3" currently holds a Rotten Tomato score 29% based on 24 reviews. The film's audience score is even lower, with 27% across 448,804 users.
So what went wrong? I enjoyed "Home Alone 3" when I was little, but in retrospect the third entry is much less memorable and far less iconic than the two before it.
"Home Alone 3" doesn't feature the characters nor actors from the first two films. Instead, then-child-actor Alex D. Linz plays Alex Pruitt, a boy whose neighbor gives him an RC car as thanks for shoveling her driveway. This toy, it turns out, has a $10 million missile-cloaking computer chip inside.
That chip was hidden inside by a group of criminals working for a North Korean terrorist organization. Due to an airport mix-up, it wound up in the hands of Alex's neighbor. With the terrorist group after that chip, more slapstick violence ensues as Alex defends his home.
The film came out in 1997, a whole seven years after the first. Culkin was probably too old for this sort of role at this point, so I can see why they would focus on a new group of characters. At least that was my assumption. As it turns out, early drafts of the "Home Alone 3" script called for Culkin to return as a teenage Kevin. The actual reason Macaulay Culkin didn't return was he quit acting at the time.
I'm not sure if "Home Alone 3" is a 27% level of bad, but I couldn't tell you a single thing about the character of Alex Pruitt. This new set of bandits also had a really tough act to follow in the wake of Pesci and Stern. Unfortunately, we're not even at the worst "Home Alone" film.
"Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House" is a movie I've seen only once. It was a direct-to-television film released in 2002. Kevin McCallister returns, this time portrayed by Mike Wienberg. I can't blame them for the replacement considering the movie's release date. However, there are no returning actors whatsoever, so no Pesci or Stern.
This time, Kevin's parents are divorced. He's invited to the mansion of his dad and soon-to-be mother-in-law, who, of course are both absent the following morning. The Wet Bandits sort of return, but Pesci's character Harry is missing. Instead, it's Stern's character, Marv, now played by French Stewart. He's joined by Missi Pyle, playing Marv's wife Vera.
The fourth film isn't totally incompetent, but it does feel mediocre. It's dreadfully unremarkable and very clearly on a shoe-string budget. "Home Alone 4" was put out as a pilot, with hopes of kicking off a "Home Alone" television series. Plans fell through when after it was universally panned.
By this point, the "Home Alone" formula was done to death. Not only had there been three other films in the franchise, but there was also an over-saturation of copycat movies throughout the 90s and early 2000s. One such example is the "Three Ninjas" franchise, in which a group of kids uses mundane traps to fend off adult antagonists in slapstick fashion. But this time the kids are ninjas.
Something interesting I discovered is that "Home Alone" itself might have been a knock-off. There is a 1989 French horror-thriller film called "3615 code Père Noël," written and directed by René Manzor. What's notable is that Manzor threatened legal action on the grounds of plagiarism against "Home Alone," claiming the two are abundant in similarities.
I've not seen, "3615 code Père Noël," but according to a synopsis, it's about a child prodigy who sets traps to defend his home against killer dressed as Santa Claus. It seems to be darker and more brutal than "Home Alone," with this film's kid protagonist serving as more of a Rambo-figure.
The film is also known as "Deadly Games," "Dial Code Santa Claus," "Game Over," and "Hide and Freak." I haven't found an apparent reason why it has so many names, but it seems to have not had a proper English release until 2018. It's likely these other titles were used for various unofficial releases over the years.
I'm not sure where you can find "3615 code Père Noël," but it sounds worth looking into if you want something a little more twisted this holiday season.
As for "Home Alone," the first two films are classics worth watching at any time of year. There isn't much reason to bother with the third and fourth films. Maybe "Home Alone 5" is alright, but I haven't looked into it. I'll only be interested in a "Home Alone 6" if it's about a middle-aged Macaulay Culkin fending off an elderly Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.
