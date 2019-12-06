In an effort to kick our holiday spirit into high gear as we have reached December, The Sentinel-Echo newsroom staff is sharing our top five picks for three different Christmas topics over the course of the month. Each day you will see the top five picks for the topic of the week chosen by one of our staff members. This week we are sharing our top five Christmas songs.
My mother loved music of all types so knowing Christmas songs is something that I can remember from early childhood. If the record player didn't work, I still heard the radio blasting out the traditional and favorite songs of the season.
Occasionally a new song would be released or a new version would hit the air waves and test those on my favorite list. One of those now takes the top spot of my own favorites, listed below.
1. "Mary, Did You Know?"
This song took the top spot the first time I ever heard it. The music alone is beautiful but it is the words to this song that brings the message home. The words describe the Biblical purpose of Jesus' time here on Earth and His return to claim those who served him. Perhaps another facet of my love of this song is the tribute to Mary herself, although admiration of her was taboo at my house.
My mother was a devout Baptist and was very narrow minded when it came to Virgin Mary. Any reference to her was considered Catholic and, in her opinion, desecrated Jesus' purpose on Earth. I, on the other hand, looked at Mary as a role model for all women. The birth mother of Jesus had to be saintly and humble, qualities that define the role of any Christian regardless of faith or gender.
2. "O Holy Night"
This song touches my heart in many ways. I've heard it sung by many over the years, but my favorite version is that sung in its traditional format by my cousin, Les Hedrick. Les has a voice that absolutely amazes me. I'm sure the congregation of Corinth Baptist, where he is a deacon, enjoys that song each year, as well as the Sinking Creek crowd always does. I videoed Les singing that song on my Facebook page last Christmas when we gathered for his mother's birthday on Dec. 22 and the song immediately got over 100 views. Les has a voice straight from the angels - he can sing any of the four-part harmony parts but he excels as a soloist, and this, by far, is Les at his best. The vocals, the words, the harmony that he brings to this song is worth a listen at any time of year. I'd love to hear him sing "Mary, Did You Know?"
3. "Little Drummer Boy"
Straight from the movie of the same name, this song has special meaning because of the humility of the young man who comes to play his drum for Baby Jesus. Born poor myself, homemade Christmas gifts were common and given with the true spirit of Christmas. While lavish gifts were few and far between (if ever), the Little Drummer Boy is a constant reminder that a gift of love and sharing your God-given talent should always be cherished.
4. "The 12 Days of Christmas"
Having the mind to remember all 12 days without getting mixed up is nearly as hard to achieve as finding the wind to recite all 12 without hyperventilating. Of course, once we reach the fifth day of five golden rings, most of us have the other remaining four nailed. Except for the partridge in the pear tree.
However, this song and the poem, "Twas the Night Before Christmas" can be re-invented over and over to add new and modern trends to suit the situation. While working in a children's unit in Chattanooga, I once composed a rap version of the poem that the kids performed at the company's Christmas program - one that received rave reviews from those who listened to the revised version. Of course, some of the kids added their creativity to my format. But that's another story......
5. "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree"
This light-hearted take on the Christmas season allowed for some dance moves that appeal to younger kids. But for some of us who never outgrow Christmas and its glitter and glory, this song is a classic and inspires a dancing parade around the tree every year.
Honorable Mention:
"Bells Will be Ringing" by Bon Jovi.
Even the Christmas season cannot pass without my all time favorite band getting into the spirit of Christmas. While some have argued that Bon Jovi does not sing Christmas songs, I can prove them wrong by pulling out a couple of my Christmas CDs that highlight that amazing voice from New Jersey that melts my heart with each syllable.
Enough said.
