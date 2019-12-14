Freeform, the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime are frequent channels visited during the Christmas season each year, as they offer a variety of movies to entertain and bring the holiday season home.
While all these made-for-TV movies have a similar theme (going back home, falling in love, finding the true meaning of Christmas), the time spent in front of the TV does allow for some family bonding. At least, most of the time.
Whether TV or movies, the Christmas season impresses the point of giving with the heart, while also adding some cheer and comedy in with the festivities. Here are some of the Christmas specials that carry extra meaning for me:
1. "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer"
Although not considered a movie but a TV special, "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" is a classic Christmas movie with a strong message that is subtly dispersed throughout its hour-long broadcast. His bright red nose quickly makes Rudolph an outcast with his own family and friends, and the teaming of the young reindeer with elf Herbie, who wants to be a dentist rather than a toy maker, is the glorified version of today's emphasis on bullying. The two outcasts leave their home due to the scrutiny they receive from their peers, only to face more challenges on their journey. But reflection is a part of maturity and soon Rudolph decides to face his troubles head-on and returns home to deal with those who have treated him badly. His success at leading Santa's sleigh is a lesson in humility and sensitivity that each of us should incorporate in our daily lives, 365 days a year. It simply isn't Christmas until you've watched Rudolph!
Comedy also plays a large part of the Christmas movie viewing, while the traditional Christmas movies still have a solid role in those that will also be treasured.
2. National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation"
Hands down, this is the top favorite comedic Christmas movie ever. Chevy Chase is undoubtedly the only person who could pull off the role of Clark Griswold, who is the epitome of Murphy's Law: "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong." From the massive lights strewn across the house and lawn to the kidnapping of his Scrooge-type boss who cancels the Christmas bonuses, Clark Griswold faces challenges in every possible aspect of the Christmas holiday season. Repeated viewing of this movie becomes more and more entertaining - primarily because you know what's going to happen and that makes it even funnier than before.
3. "A Christmas Carol"
While Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" has been produced and reproduced by nearly every possible facet of the Christmas movie themes, it remains a classic centuries after its penning. Most of us know or have known "Scrooge" and many have dealt with the Tiny Tim's of this world, usually with the humble heart of poor Bob Cratchitt. Cratchitt is the symbol of patience and reason and hope throughout the entire movie. Even Disney produced the Mickey Mouse version of "A Christmas Carol." One of my favorite memories of this movie, however, is the local production done by Gusto Theatre in 2011. With a lack of men involved in that production, owner/director Henry Dowell asked me to portray Jacob Marley, the deceased business partner of Ebeneezer Scrooge. While some still question how I pulled off a man's costume, I have to say that padding and some extreme makeup added to the role. So did the real metal chains that the tormented soul had to wear during his journey on Earth to repair some of the damage he'd done to society during his lifetime. The true meaning of this play/show/movie is to implore people to love and share the Christmas message and to help those in need.
Scrooge's evolution from the hateful, penny-pinching old man despised by everyone through an awakening of looking at his past, present and future demonstrate the hope that everyone can change and that everyone can make a difference. I recall the words that Jacob Marley yelled at Scrooge during his ghostly visit when Scrooge mentioned Marley being a good businessman.
"Business! Business? Mankind was my business!" Marley cries out.
His neglect for humanity is what cast him as a ghost to travel the Earth with the chains, each link symbolizing someone he had neglected during his life - and now binding him to an afterlife of seeing his errors. Scrooge's redemption came after the visits of three ghosts and his willingness to help Tiny Tim from a sure death. "A Christmas Carol" demonstrates hope for a better life if we are simply willing to sacrifice and share our best with those with less. What better Christmas message is that?
4. "White Christmas"
Call it sappy or whatever, but the melodic tone of this movie is another classic that should never be overlooked or forgotten. This movie brought out the talents of three actor/singers who went on to greatness - Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. The fourth star of the show is less known - Vera-Ellen - but her role is vital to this Christmas classic that has been less recognized as a movie but moreso as just another Christmas song. How truly sad that is!
5. "Little Drummer Boy"
Although difficult to find on TV broadcasts, "The Little Drummer Boy" is another classic that should be on the top of everyone's list. Like the song, it symbolizes humility and sacrifice - the young boy who wants to worship the newborn Savior but has nothing to give except his God-given talent. What greater gift could anyone ask for?
There are a variety of other Christmas shows that are on the "must see" list each year. Among those are Frosty the Snowman, A Christmas Story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (cartoon version - because I simply don't care for Jim Carey), Rudolph's Shining New Year, Elf, and the Home Alone movies. Another older movie includes Gremlins, although any of us who remember that ugly old car called a Gremlin (yes, I once owned one) might have second thoughts.
Overall, the Christmas movie binge from Thanksgiving to Christmas gives an insight into what home, family and the spirit of giving is truly all about. I hope you have opportunity to catch a few heartwarming flicks during the remainder of the holiday season and get a little of the spirit that sets this one apart from all others. But bear in mind the true meaning of the season - and carry that message with you throughout this year and every other to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.