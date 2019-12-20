CHRISTMAS TOPS WITH THE SENTINEL: Nita's top five favorite Christmas foods

This wraps up our Christmas Tops with the Sentinel series. We hope you enjoyed getting to know us a bit better and are maybe a little more prepared for Christmas.
Food lovers such as myself often find listing their favorite foods as a challenge - primarily, having to narrow down the list to some specifics. Some of us just simply like to eat, regardless of the season, and I have at least three of four sides of my genetic makeup that is highly prone to extreme food consumption.
Holidays bring out specific foods in my family. Deviled eggs, for example, are usually only prepared for special occasions such as Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving. I really never noticed this practice until my son mentioned it several years ago and I then realized he was exactly right. Despite having some laying hens that produce well during the sunlight months, I really don't know that my food budget could spare the additional costs of making deviled eggs frequently at the rate my family consumes them!
Ditto for baked beans, broccoli casserole and several other specific foods that just seem associated with specific holidays, although I find myself more than willing to eat them year-round.
Some Christmas treats, however, are always best during the holiday season.
1. Fudge
Fudge takes my top spot for Christmas treats. The bad part is that I am not a candy maker. While I can usually make some tasty, prettily decorated cakes, my skills as a candy maker are severely lacking. So the fudge consumption is usually done at someone else's house, made by someone else's hand. Three of my sisters-in-law are great candy makers and Jenny (Johnson) is always more than generous and sends some for me every time she makes a batch - as well as numerous other times in which she sends a plate of goodies to tantalize my taste buds. Cousin Jean Miller ranks up there with the best of the fudge makers and I never miss the chance at the Miller Family Reunion each October to venture back to the dessert table to grab a couple pieces each of that mouth-watering chocolate fudge and peanut butter fudge.
Fudge has also taken on a variety of flavors over the years, veering from peanut butter and chocolate to caramel, orange cream, peppermint, chocolate mint, and many other combinations. While I've tried most of those, I find myself returning to the old and traditional versions that still mean Christmas treats to me.
2. Cheese ball
Like fudge, cheese balls are usually available year round, but it just seems like the perfect appetizer during the Christmas season. While the ingredients vary from person to person and store to store, the wide realm of choices sometimes keep me standing and debating which version to try. The cheddar cheese mixed with cream cheese and rolled in nuts is probably my favorite, but there are few that I simply refuse to eat. Those riddled with onions, however, do cause some indigestion so I steer clear of overindulging in those varieties. But always with Ritz crackers!
3. Chex Mix
I never see Chex Mix that I don't think of my mother. Mental health professionals might have termed my mother as obsessive/compulsive because once she got hooked on certain things, they became a tradition. The Jello desserts that she made for every occasion - of every flavor combination - still remain popular with my cousins' holiday get togethers.
It was the same for the Chex Mix. Every Thanksgiving and Christmas, you would find numerous containers filled with the oven baked rice, corn and wheat Chex cereal blended with peanuts and pretzels that had been baked in Worcestershire sauce and butter to a crisp tasty treat. It was common for her to send family and friends out the door carrying a plastic container filled with the salty treat. I always challenged my fine motor skill abilities by using the straight pretzel stick to spear as many of the cereal pieces and eat it like a shish kabob while stuffing a couple peanuts and pretzels in my mouth to complete the taste.
Mom passed away before the Chex Mix evolved to the "trail mix" varieties offered today - those that alternate sweet and salty with raisins, chocolate bits and M&Ms. I'm not sure what her reaction to the mixes of today would be, but the standard, original blend will always bring back the memories of that Chex Mix she made each year and my younger days of Christmas with my aunts, uncles and cousins.
4. Potato candy
As mentioned in a prior take on foods past and present, the potato candy (peanut butter roll) is another Christmas favorite that rises to the top of the dessert list during the Christmas season, and is another dessert that should be alternated with the massive consumption of fudge for a better balance of sweets.
And again, this dessert is one that has challenged my patience as well as my lack of candy making skills. I've tried the boiled potato and confectioner sugar, canned icing and confectioner sugar and any other version to make this coveted candy a tradition in my household but to no avail.
If I could collect all the money I've spent attempting to make peanut butter roll that has ended up as a brown and white blob tossed disgustedly into the garbage can, I could undoubtedly pay someone to make a couple rolls for my household over the Christmas season. Hey, that's a good idea - any takers out there?
5. Peanut Butter Pie
While this is usually an Easter treat, a good peanut butter pie is good anytime. The joint Sentinel Echo/Times Tribune Christmas dinner highlighted our editor, Erin Cox's pie-making ability and the outcome was just fitting the taste buds. While there are many varieties of peanut butter pie, this one was light and fluffy, topped with whipped cream with a sprinkle of chocolate and peanut butter drizzled on top.
My own version usually resembles a peanut butter cookie, which we serve warm with vanilla ice cream. I sometimes tease my sweet tooth further with some chocolate syrup on top of the ice cream. I've even enhanced it further by using a chocolate graham cracker crust for the chocolate-peanut butter taste combo.
While these favorite foods have all been desserts, the other foods of Christmas include honey baked ham, broccoli casserole, candied yams with marshmallows toasted on top, mashed potatoes with gravy and rolls. But recently having acquired a liking for corn pudding, that may be my next cooking conquest to round out a true holiday dinner. Overall, there are really no bad Christmas foods - perhaps just some not so good cooks!
Whatever your tastes, whatever your holiday traditions, I wish you a Merry Christmas full of treats and traditions!
