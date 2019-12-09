The 34-foot Christmas tree at the Town Center was lit Thursday night. Lights on the tree displayed numbers for the crowd present, counting down to its official lighting. When it hit zero, the tree shuffled through various animated patterns as its speakers boomed classic holiday jingles. Parents took photos of children dancing in front of the tree. Couples sat and watched the patterns, light illuminated from their faces. | Photos by Dillan Combs
