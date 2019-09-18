Saturday afternoon saw Operation Inasmuch at the London Community Center, hosted by Calvary Baptist Church. Volunteers gave away clothes and offered free wellness screenings and car cleanings. Families participated in the canvas painting, the princess tea party, and in the petting zoo, among other activities.
Church gives back with Operation Inasmuch
Coleman Lee Brown, age 75 of London, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Saint Joseph Hospital in London. He leaves behind his special friend, Mary Elizabeth Johnson; her two sons, Tim Johnson & Edward Johnson; her grandchildren; two siblings, Carl Brown & wife Lind…
Lillie Belle Harville, 91, wife of James Edward Harville, died September 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in London Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Locust Grove Cemetery, Keavy. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday.
