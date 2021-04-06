Church members carry cross on Good Friday

The Friday before Easter Sunday is designated by the Christian community as "Good Friday" - the day that Jesus carried his cross to Calvary where He died for the sins of all people who believe on Him.
For the past several years, members of Freedom Christian Fellowship church have carried a cross through London as a token of remembrance of that holy day. They repeat that action on Easter morning, the day that Christians celebrate Christ's resurrection from death and the grave.
Friday was no exception as church members set up crosses on the bench in front of the Kroger Plaza on North Main Street and began their trek through London that afternoon.
"It's a ministry to spread the word about what Easter really means, said Cheryl Parker, one of the trio of church members on the initial walk through town.
"We hope it lets us witness to someone," added Kendra Roberts, another church member of the trio. "We got that chance before we even started walking - someone came up and talked to us and asked us to pray with him and pray for his family."
Blake Adams carried the cross, followed closely by the two women carrying poster board signs. Parker's was a simple "Jesus (heart) you" while Roberts' sign said, "An empty tomb can fill an empty heart."
While many were grabbing those last-minute Easter candy or clothing to celebrate the holiday weekend, those in Pastor Jerry Lewis's congregation wanted to take a little time to remind others of the real reason for the celebration and encourage everyone to find peace in the sacrifice made on a lonely hill often called Calvary or Golgotha just outside of Jerusalem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.