One local church is asking for the community’s help in purchasing a new church bus.
Just four months into the pandemic, members of Grace Community Church in London were faced with the difficult decision of letting their church bus go.
“When COVID hit, we had to shut down to try and find a way keep everyone safe,” said Vickie England, member of Grace Community Church and the pastor’s wife. “We’re not a big church, we’ve got maybe 20 or so attendees but we do community outreach to people with disabilities and senior citizens specifically on a regular basis. When we had to shut down for COVID, it was the choice of do we lose the building or do we lose the bus because we had to pay the mortgage and there weren’t funds sitting in an account somewhere to do that. The advisory counselor, the board members and the church met and the decision was that the only thing we could do was to let the bus go.”
England, who also drove the church’s bus, said that the church bus helped several of their church members get to church, including a young girl who has cerebral palsy.
“The bus was really helpful to get her in and out of bus easily,” she said.
Since that time, England has been driving her own personal van around to pick up some members for church services but said one member who is wheelchair bound hasn’t been able to attend since the church had to let the bus go.
“If people want to go to church, they should be allowed,” she said. “Transportation shouldn’t be an issue.”
England said the church had a bus fund set aside but a large chunk of that money had to go towards repairing the church’s roof, so to help get their members back into church, England said Grace Community Church will be hosting a yard sale later this week, selling a variety of items such as clothing, shoes and furniture to raise money to purchase another handicap accessible van.
“We have an entire room full of free shoes, books, jewelry and different stuff in there that is absolutely free just for stopping by,” England said.
England said that community members may also donate their unwanted items if they wish to or make monetary donations to go towards the purchase of a new church bus.
“If anyone in the community has a handicap bus that can hold two wheelchairs, that works well and they would be willing to donate or sell at a reasonable price, we’d like to talk to them as well,” England said.
Grace Community Church will host its yard sale in the basement of the church on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Grace Community Church is located at 613 Old Crab Orchard Road in London, which is on US-25 north past the Kentucky State Police Post. Turn right onto 3434, then turn left just past the railroad tracks and it is the first church on the left.
The church will be hosting more yard sales in the coming months as well. The other dates for the yard sales will be June 10-12, July 15-17 and August 5-7.
