Thanksgiving is the time for feasting with family and friends.
But for many, the struggle for adequate food is a constant challenge.
That's why the First United Methodist Church teams with other churches to provide a Community Thanksgiving dinner to supply a need in the community.
This year the event was hosted at New Life Worship Center on the Sue Bennett Properties LLC. Coordinating the event was Mary Lou Lawson with First United Methodist Church and Deneen Howard with New Life Worship Center. Together, the two spearheaded the cooperation of nearly a dozen other churches to provide a meal to feed 200 people. Those participating were treated to the traditional Thanksgiving dinner - turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls, drinks and dessert.
Howard said she didn't realize the need of so many people in the community until she began working with the ministry of New Life Center. Lawson, she said, was the "brainchild" of the community dinner, calling churches to assist in the mission of providing a community dinner.
"There were between 11 to 15 churches who participated in the dinner. Every church brought enough food to feed 200 people," Howard said. "We work with the recovery centers in the community, and we've had a lot of them come for the dinner."
Howard said the dinner was the cooperation of various churches of different denominations.
"We included all churches, people from all walks of life, into this," she said. "We give all the glory to God."
Howard said the mission of churches is to minister to the people, and she does so by establishing a clothing ministry at New Life Worship Center.
"We call it the Upper Room Outreach. We have clothing for adult men and women and children," she said. "We rely solely on donations from churches and individuals."
New and gently used clothing is accepted and distributed as people in need are referred to the ministry.
"It's a miracle how things happen. We had someone donate clothes that were unusual sizes. I wondered if we would find anyone they would fit. The next day we had someone call, needing those sizes," she said.
She added that she didn't realize the great need of people in the community until she began the ministry. In fact, a church from Pensacola, Florida came to the dinner on Sunday to distribute socks to those who needed them. Other churches have also donated clothing to the ministry, with those in need being set with four complete outfits. Howard said the ministry was a blessing to both those who donated as well as those in need.
"It's cold weather now and
To donate to the clothing ministry, contact Howard at (606) 224-5523.
