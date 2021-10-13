Crocheted earrings. Decorative pillows heralding London, KY 40741 and 40744. Wooden signs and plaques with seasonal and everyday designs. Homemade chocolate and peanut butter fudge. Decorative wreaths themed for fall and Christmas.
Wassail, craft beer, lemonade, soft drinks and alcoholic drinks. Walking tacos, hot dogs and chili, hamburgers and nachos.
Several hundred people filtered through Farmers Market on Saturday evening to participate in London Downtown's Cider Night event that offered a wealth of crafts and food, blended in with live music provided by Chris Shouse and Bourbon Branch.
Over 40 craft vendors were set up along the market area, while food vendors lined the perimeter of the parking area for the event that kicked off at 5 p.m.
Some of those attending the event said they were impressed by the variety of items available and amazed by the scope of talent vendors displayed in their handcrafted items. Vendors reported good sales for the one-night event, with many inquiring about setting up at the next event.
Julie Rea, executive director of London Downtown, which sponsored the event, said the committee would meet soon and discuss other possible events for later this fall. The event was co-sponsored with City of London Tourism Commission.
