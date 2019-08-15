Those enrolled in London Police Department's Citizens Academy have learned many aspects used by law enforcement to investigate and solve crimes. A recent session took a different look with a tour of the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Citizens gathered on Broad Street for a tour of the existing facility and its day-to-day operations with Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley. After a tour of the "old jail," citizens loaded into the jail's transport van en route to the new jail in the Fariston community for a tour of that facility.
The design of the new Laurel County Correctional Center is centered on efficiency, according to Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley. Mosley explained that the current jail - like many others in the state - has massive overcrowding, which is what prompted him to begin lobbying for a new facility several years ago. That idea has undergone some revision, although Mosley said the new facility will be cost effective and will generate money not only to pay the bond payments on the construction, but also to become self-sufficient in its own financial scope.
The new facility offers an unloading area, known as the "Sallyport," that allows law enforcement vehicles to drive straight through a garage-like area and drive out the other end, unlike the current facility. It also offers two entrance doors - one for new arrestees to be processed and another for work release inmates to enter and exit from the garage area.
The booking area offers an X-ray body scanner and a fingerprint machine in which inmates can store their personal belongings identified by those fingerprints, are sealed into a vacuum bag and stored until the prisoner is released, Mosley explained.
With the drug epidemic, the new facility will utilize 14 medical staff who can examine inmates in a medical triage room.
While the current jail is centered around the booking area, Mosley said the new facility will offer a wider area to relieve the constant flow through that area, offering more security for staff and inmates.
The new facility also features a "soft holding" area for those arrested on warrants, traffic tickets and DUI charges and are expected to be released in a short period of time.
For longer term inmates, the new jail has two holding tanks as well as several isolation cells, Mosley said. For those placed in cells, each of the blocks offer a small area that can be used for recreational activities. Mosley said those areas were beneficial because it allowed prisoners to access some physical recreation without having to be moved from one area to the other. The indoor area also will allow for some activity for the inmates who are currently restricted to a small outdoor recreation area that cannot be used in bad weather. Those multi-purpose rooms can also serve as classrooms or meeting areas.
The kitchen area will accommodate preparation for 1,000 prisoners, although the new facility is originally designed to house 668. But the new jail will allow for additions in the future, if needed. It also features a food preparation area separated from the cleaning area.
"Everyone knows I am OCD so I wanted the kitchen designed so the food trays going out of here never come in contact with the trays coming back in," Mosley said.
He explained that the 500 inmates in the downtown facility (designed to house 250) required constant use of the laundry area with the washers and dryers running 24 hours per day. The new jail offers washers with a 400-pound capacity and scales to weigh those items. A separate area features tables and shelves used to hang uniforms and fold laundry as needed.
The growing need for inmates with substance abuse problems necessitated an area to deal with those facing those situations. Mosley showed the Substance Abuse areas (SAP) that have four 10-person cells but allow movement between the various blocks of that area. Mosley said state law requires those inmates to have some freedom of movement between the sections, resulting in the new design.
Certified Drug and Alcohol counselors and mental health counselors are also on staff at the state ratio of one counselor per 20 inmates in the SAP program. He said approximately 35 inmates have graduated from the Drug Court program in the last few years.
Mosley also added that the new facility has several large classroom areas that will serve as meeting rooms for GED classes, Celebrate Recovery, parenting, anger management, job skills and church programs. The job skills program is currently being offset with inmates learning to use the concrete floor polisher that gives them an advantage once released. The GED program is an active aspect of the jail's rehabilitation services, with Mosley adding that over the past seven years, 150 inmates earned their GED while incarcerated through their programs in connection with the Laurel County Adult Education program. Those rooms will also allow attorneys to meet with inmates in a more secure private area.
The center of the jail features a control tower that monitors the movements of the inmates and staff, which is offset by cameras in every nook and cranny in the facility. The 360-degree movement of the cameras pick up all movements, with "no blind spots," Mosley added.
He also said the new facility will be fenced in, which would also allow inmates to participate in the jail's garden programs with better security.
"We're going to have a garden and raise what food we can to help offset the food costs," he explained. "The entire area will be fenced off and that will allow more inmates to get outside. Currently only the work release crews go out, but with the added security here, more inmates can get some fresh air from outside."
Mosley said the opening date for the new facility is "mid or late October" and will involve moving all inmates to the Fariston facility while repair and maintenance on the old jail is done. Once completed, the downtown jail will serve as the female facility while the Fariston site will house male inmates.
The additional space created by that will generate revenue for the county and the jail, with other facilities housing inmates there. Mosley said Madison County, for example, reserves 100 beds for their overflow of inmates and the fees from housing out of county prisoners would reduce the county's burden of approximately $1.8 million per year to $1 million for the jail's operation.
The new jail also features heat and air ducts above the ceiling, with spaces large enough to perform repairs and maintenance without interruption of all the services. Mosley said that would allow for more efficiency in time and costs and was more effective for the facility than solar or geothermal heating.
Overall, the new Laurel County Correctional Center is well underway, with plans to serve the community and surrounding counties in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible without costing the taxpayers additional taxes -- something that will benefit everyone in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.