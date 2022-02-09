City streets were a main topic of discussion during Monday's regular monthly meeting of the London City Council, with two residents expressing some concerns.
Dwight Larkey addressed the council on three separate issues. Larkey said he resides on Coolidge Street, which has become a shortcut for many motorists from Tobacco Road to McWhorter Street. Larkey said Coolidge Street is narrow, adding that "two cars can't pass" on that section of roadway. He added that many of the vehicles traveling along the roadway exceeded the speed limit, which he said, was causing problems for residents in the area.
"It's a blacktopped goat path," Larkey told council members, adding that parallel streets, Green and Roosevelt, were also extremely narrow and were experiencing higher volumes of motorists as well.
Council members said they would look at the area and refer the situation to the city street department for possible remedies.
Larkey also mentioned the water issues along Tobacco Road, despite the deep ditch along the area. Larkey said he realized that the city had performed some work in that area, but the issue of water overflowing the ditch line into the street still creates a problem for motorists. Council members said the matter had been addressed to CSX Railroad, which runs along the ditch line off Fourth Street, but little had been done by the railroad company. Larkey added that the problem was not as common nor severe as in the past but that the overflowing issue remains, especially during high volumes of rainfall.
However, Tobacco Road and Fourth Street are both state roadways, although some council members said the problem was partially caused by the railroad track running
The third concern Larkey mentioned was the stop sign at the intersection of Short and Mill Streets, where Larkey's business is located.
"The stop sign is almost non-existent and now with Doug Bargo doing that renovation, there's more traffic on Short Street," he said. "Most of the traffic is coming from the north, and once you pop over that hill, the stop sign is right there. I was wondering if there was a lighted sign there if that would help."
Council members responded that the angles of the streets in that area are at "an odd angle" with Short Street intersecting Mill Street just a few yards from the stop sign. Coupled with the entrance of Laurel Living (Laurel Heights complex) just a few more yards south and Larkey's HVAC occupying a parking lot beside the Laurel Heights entrance, Larkey said it was dangerous for his trucks to pull out of their temporary location because of the number of vehicles who ran the stop sign.
"I know the city police can't sit there 24/7 and they do patrol, but I was thinking that maybe a lighted sign would warn people coming from the north," Larkey added.
London Police Chief Darrel Kilburn agreed, while council members said they would address the situation with city street personnel.
Bridget Dunaway also addressed the council regarding property she owns on Balsinger Street. Dunaway said the street ends, blocking some people from accessing the road. Dunaway said the city has a 30-foot right-of-way on that property and asked if the road could be opened so she could access her property. Council members said they would research the history of that roadway and would see what they could find.
Also discussed during Monday's meeting was funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. City Clerk Marcy Berry explained that cities could claim up to $10 million in revenue losses, although she said the city would not receive that much money. She did say that when the money was received, it could be used for any purpose whereas previously it was "earmarked" for specific purposes.
"We have half in place now and the other half in the summer," she said. "It can roll over to the General Fund or wherever we need it."
Council members also approved the London City Police Department in advertising for bids for three vehicles. Kilburn said the bid would be for 2021 Dodge Chargers, rather than the Dodge Durangos listed on the agenda. Kilburn said he had checked with Don Franklin Ford dealership and that the Durangos would not be available until July - with the 2022 models seeing a substantial price hike. Council members approved advertising for bids for the 2021 models.
The bid for an electric franchise also underwent its first reading and establishes a non-exclusive bid for 20 years. The non-exclusive bid would allow any electric company to establish service in the area, with a 5% fee for revenues generated by those companies.
In the absence of Mayor Troy Rudder at the meeting, councilman Judd Weaver presided over the business presented.
