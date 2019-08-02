The Citizens Police Academy continued last week with sessions about fingerprinting techniques and vehicle searches. Participants in the class get hands on information about general police work as a means to educate the public on the various aspects of police work. According to officials with the London City Police Department, the grant to continue the program will most likely become a yearly event. Participants must complete an application process that includes a background check.
