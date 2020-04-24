The news of two Laurel County representatives who were arrested within five days of one another brought mixed reactions from the public, many of whom commented on Facebook with their opinions.
Of those comments, most referred to the "presumption of innocence until proven guilty" in both cases of Derek Lewis (R-90th District) for DUI and Robert Goforth (R-89th District) for domestic violence and strangulation. Many others voiced disappointment in the behavior of the two representatives. Others said that elected officials were held to a higher standard of behavior and that the arrests of the sole two Laurel Countians of the county's five legislative districts were both concerning.
Three of those responding to the request for comments believe that Goforth (R-89th District) should immediately resign after being arrested and charged with domestic violence - minor injury, terroristic threatening and first-degree strangulation. The Kentucky Democratic Party agrees with that, releasing a statement on Wednesday that calls for Goforth's resignation.
Katrina Mounce voiced her disappointment in both Goforth's and Lewis's behavior although she acknowledges that elected officials make mistakes.
"In my opinion, they're human like all of us. We tend to hold officials to a higher standard. I don't uphold or condone their behavior. I feel that they should be treated like any other individual who commits a crime or criminal injustice."
Donald Inks had similar feelings, which he stated: "I was disappointed with them when I read about them but that said, none of us are infallible. I do believe they should be treated the same as anyone else that commits those same offenses. It could be an indication that people are becoming stressed out with the COVID-19 virus."
Josh Randle supports both legislators stepping down from their leadership positions in light of their recent arrests.
"I think they should be fired. Any other person that gets in trouble for assault or any other violent crime is gonna lose their jobs and a lot more. Just because these guys are elected officials doesn't mean they should get a slap on the wrist. They are held to a higher standard. I mean come on, strangulation?? That's pretty violent. Fire him."
Patty Miller commented that the legal process should be the determining factor in both cases.
"There is no innocent until proven guilty by anyone else that gets arrested on these type of charges or any other charges when they are posted by the sheriffs office on Facebook and/or the newspaper. I think all are innocent until proven guilty, and have voiced that many times about all the post of 'normal people' when they are arrested for whatever charge but not yet proven guilty, but no outrage or concern from anyone about that. Now, we are supposed to be upset over the fact that State Representatives or others like them are posted by the sheriffs office on Facebook/newspaper concerning their charges? What's good for one is good for all unless it changes for all."
Chuck Stuber also commented on the situation.
"One would hope that the charges aren't the whole story. We are all suppose to be innocent until proven guilty. However, that being said, if these charges are true, then they should step down immediately. They were elected and with that, have a responsibility to the people whom they represent. These types of crimes are a violation of that trust."
Shannon Harris commented that she believes both will get a reduced sentence "compared to others, just because of who they are."
Douglas Couch upheld the "innocent until proven guilty" in his comments while warning the public to reserve judgement until all the facts are known. His comment was: "Presumption of innocence. Allow the judicial system to determine if there is guilt, with due process. Opinions are irrelevant and publishing people's judgement before even a judge/jury/ fact finder determines what happened will only make it harder for a fair judicial process to occur."
Others made comments, including some who called the two "a disgrace" while some people expressed concern regarding the newspaper poll, stating the Facebook post was inciting "gossip."
The Sentinel Echo staff reached out to various state officers for information on the ramifications - if any - of the two legislators facing penalties at the legislative level. Included in those questions were information on the qualifications and expectations of legislators to the Kentucky Secretary of State, the Attorney General and to the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Attorney General's office and the Secretary of State's office declined comment. Calls to the House Speaker were not returned.
The information on the Secretary of State's website lists the sole qualifications for state representative as being 30 years of age and a registered voter residing in the county he/she represents. There are no restrictions on whether those candidates have any prior or present legal charges/convictions, including felony offenses.
