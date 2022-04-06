On the eve of the state auditor's report being released, one item mentioned in the audit report was addressed during Monday night's London City Council meeting.
That item was authorizing the mayor to advertise for bids for cleaning services.
The cleaning services have previously been done by a city employee's business as mentioned in the audit report and was authorized by Mayor Troy Rudder. The report states the service was provided to the city and tourism commission but that the city council had not approved that action. The report states the employee's business was paid $131,000 over a seven-year period. Between February and October 2021, the same employee's company was paid more than $9,700 in tourism funds.
During Monday's meeting, council members unanimously approved advertising for those bids, although none had seen the audit report listing that item as one of the discrepancies found in the audit. The audit report was released to the City of London and London Tourism Commission on Friday but council members were not permitted to view the contents of the audit.
Also addressed during Monday's meeting was the first reading of an amendment to the city's Code of Ethics. That was also an item mentioned in the auditor's report, which recommended the city to define those areas and hold regular meetings of the Ethics Board. According to the detailed audit report, the mayor stated the Ethics Board had not met since 2013. However, two findings in the audit have been referred to the city's Board of Ethics for further action. Two members were recently appointed to the existing Ethics Board.
City Attorney Larry Bryson told council members that the updated Ethics Code had been suggested by the Kentucky League of Cities, which oversees city government.
Bryson also read summaries of two other ordinances affecting city residents. The first was the initial reading of Ordinance 2022-03, a development ordinance for the city. That ordinance outlines specific areas of residential and commercial zones where certain businesses can or cannot locate. It also mentions signage for businesses operating in residential areas such as apartment houses and other services.
The other ordinance deals with the annexation of True Choice Development LLC along KY 192. That company is located just past the current city limits and is considered a voluntary annexation, meaning that adjoining properties do not have to be included in the annexation. True Choice Development LLC, however, is the company which is developing The Hills, a residential community for persons 55 and older. That residential property, when completed, will host apartments, individual homes, a mini-golf course, an indoor golf course, a clubhouse and swimming pool.
Council members approved all three ordinances unanimously. The annexation of the True Choice Development property and the amended Ethics Board ordinances were the second readings, which means they will go into effect once the full ordinance is published in the local newspaper.
John Allen, chief of the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, requested salvaging one of the organization's trucks.
"We have a 2006 F150 truck that's served its purpose," Allen told council members. "We'd like to sell it to purchase another vehicle."
The new vehicle, he said, would be equipped with necessary items to assist rescue squad members in their daily operations. Of that would be water rescue equipment. Allen said the price of a new truck would run around $40,000.
Broad Street will host the Laurel County Adult Education/Literacy Council's graduation services in an outdoor ceremony in June. The graduation is set for June 23 and the request asks for Broad Street to be closed between Fourth and Fifth Streets so the ceremony can be held on the street. The current location of the Adult Ed facility in the upstairs of the Laurel County Annex building is too small to hold the graduates and their families. Last year the ceremony was held outside with great success. The closing of that section of Broad Street will take place in the evening of the commencement exercises and will require only two to three hours. Council members approved that request.
The recommendations to appoint Shirell (Shug) Hall to the London Board of Adjustments and Donnie Philpot to the London Planning and Zoning Board were also approved. Both have previously served on those boards.
