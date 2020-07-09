In a unanimous vote, the London City Council approved three members of a Code Enforcement Board during Monday's regular monthly meeting.
A Code Enforcement Board, according to the Kentucky League of Cities website, deals with cases in which city residents are held accountable for blight, noise, unsafe construction, litter and other dangerous property conditions.
London Mayor Troy Rudder listed three people to serve on that board - former Laurel County Circuit Judge Rod Messer, Forest Magee and Mark Pratt. Their terms would run on a staggered term rotation. Messer will serve a three year term, Magee a two year term and Pratt a one year term.
Paying those board members was a question posed by Councilman Daniel Carmack, with Bryson and Rudder stating that those members would be paid on an hourly rate. Bryson added that he did not think Messer's pay had been set as of Monday night, but that he and Rudder would reach an agreement soon.
Reappointments to the board are "unlimited," according to Bryson, who said it was "hard enough" to find persons interested in serving on the code enforcement board.
Advertising for the gas franchise bids was also approved, with City Attorney Larry Bryson saying that the city's franchise agreement had expired last year and needed to be approved for this year. The five council members present - Steve Berry, Bobby Joe Parman, Daniel Carmack, Danny Phelps and Noah White - voted to approve advertising for bids.
Two items were on the agenda that were tabled until another meeting. Those included the first reading of an ordinance for mobile self contained food unit vendors (food trucks). The other was a request by the Rev. Clint Johnson regarding safety concerns of panhandling in the city limits.
Johnson arrived after the council had gone into executive session for "potential litigation," but said he would address the council at the next meeting. Johnson said he had concerns about those people who stand outside businesses and/or roadways collecting money. He has, he said, nearly hit some of those people who ran across in front of him in roadways to get money from another motorist. Johnson outlined several of his concerns in a flyer that he said he would distribute to council members once the executive session ended.
Some of the items bulleted in Johnson's flyer were the places that panhandlers can congregate to collect money. Many of those stand near busy business complexes, near ATM machines, at bus stops or other areas where the general public uses the street where businesses are open to the general public. Johnson suggests that the city institute an ordinance to prohibit such illicit money collections and to restrict the actions of those individuals who participate in such activity.
