“This is the saddest time I can think of in our city’s history,” said London City Councilman Kip Jervis during Monday night’s monthly meeting after council members and the city’s attorney had spent nearly an hour and a half debating with one another following the recent release of the special audit report conducted on the City of London and City of London Tourism Commission by State Auditor Mike Harmon's office.
The report, which was released on April 5, listed several discrepancies and questioned some of the practices of the city council and city tourism commission. Following the release of the audit, some of the city council members called upon the resignation of Mayor Troy Rudder and City Attorney Larry Bryson during a special-called meeting last month.
During Monday night’s meeting, Bryson, who was absent during the April 7 special-called meeting due to a surgery, was given the opportunity to address the council.
Bryson said he was shocked when he learned that council members had asked for his resignation following the release of the audit.
“I’m not going to be anybody’s scapegoat, I’m not going to be anybody’s Judas goat, I’m not going to take the blame for something that I had absolutely nothing to do with,” he said. “I give advice, I don’t go out and look for issues or problems and I won’t be thrown under the bus for somebody’s political survival.”
Bryson told the council that he would not be resigning at this time.
On Monday, Bryson also discussed the state auditor and said that Harmon had a “pre-prepared agenda” before releasing the audit on the city council and city tourism commission.
“Let me talk a little bit about the auditor,” he said. “The state auditor is a state official, he was a state representative before that, he’s running for governor—I hope there will be others running for governor. This report will likely help him in his campaign for governor.”
Bryson went on to question some of the actions of council members Kelly Greene and Daniel Carmack by discussing a “sweetheart deal” lease agreement the city had made with downtown restaurant Sauced and work Greene had completed at her residence by city employees.
“‘Transparency’ is a word that some of you all have adopted,” he said. “That’s not what transparency is, this kind of stuff that’s been going on. That’s not be transparent. Kelly wants to apply it to others to judge their actions but she has never been transparent about herself.”
Council members were then given an opportunity to respond to Bryson’s comments.
“I know he’s tried to paint a picture of me as far as my honesty, I hope that most of you all here know that I’m pretty out with it and I’m pretty honest about the way I feel about things,” Greene said in response to Bryson, addressing some of the things she said were “untrue” in Bryson’s statement.
“I said it on April 7th and I’ll say it again tonight, I’m asking for his resignation and I haven’t changed one bit from that, thank you,” she said.
“Well, Kelly, you’re not going to get it,” Bryson responded.
Carmack also had something to say about Bryson’s comments on Monday evening, asking why Bryson had brought up several things not addressed in the audit report.
“Again, we come back to the audit report with the 12 findings which is what has brought us to this position,” he said. “You can try to reflect, you can try to distract, you can try to mislead. And that is the sole reason we should have a new city attorney because you are not representing us. We have not been represented well at all. On behalf of the citizens of London, they deserve an apology.”
Councilman Danny Phelps read aloud a statement he had prepared where he said he appreciated the legal counsel Bryson has given to the city, while Jervis apologized to those in attendance of Monday night’s meeting for having to listen to the back and forth between council members and the city attorney.
Councilman Judd Weaver echoed Carmack’s comments about the importance of staying on topic and addressing only the findings of the audit.
Rudder, who had remained silent for the entirety of the back and forth between the city attorney and council members, said he would have more to say after the Ethics Board has met and released their findings.
“I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time because all we’re doing right now is just blowing smoke and you’re not getting what you deserve from any of us,” Rudder said to those in attendance.
Rudder also said he planned to “fight” all the accusations made against him.
“If you want to fight and I told you with a smile, we’re ready,” he said. “That’s fine. If you think I’ve done something wrong, like you’ve mentioned, it will all come out in the end.”
“Mayor, we don’t want to fight, all we want to do is get to the facts and address them and correct them and fix them and restore the faith in our taxpayers,” Weaver said. “That’s all we want, that’s all I want.”
In other city council business:
-The city approved Ordinance No. 2020-05, an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 2021-06 which established a code of ethics for city officers and employees in the city of London, definitions and City Ethics Board.
-London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Paula Thompson asked that the city council consider allotting some of the money the city will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act to the London Utility Commission to help complete the sewer infrastructure project on the property of London’s eighth industrial park, a 200-acre industrial park named Rowland Acres that was previously farmland.
“This jumbo site is going to be something pretty special,” Thompson said, asking that the city put $357,252.85 towards the project that will also allow over 100 residents in the area to switch from septic to sewer.
The city approved the request to allot that money to the London Utility Commission to complete the project.
-The city approved the request of a London citizen asking that rumble strips be placed down Ridgewood Lane, as well as approved the request that the city look into potentially making Coolidge Street, Roosevelt Street and Green Street one-way streets due to heavy traffic flow.
