Monday evening the London City Council approved bids for a new forklift and shred truck, as well as passing the annual ad valorem tax ordinance for property and vehicles.
"Basically the forklift is being paid 100 percent through grant funding from the recycling grant," said Public Works Director Steve Edge. "The low bid on the forklift was from the Bailey Company -- a local company, for $33,465."
The forklift is brand new and was accepted by the council for purchase.
The shred truck is a vehicle the can shred private documents from various local businesses. The shredded paper can then be recycled for a profit of approximately $135 per ton. That money would then go directly back into the city.
"We got five bids for the shred truck, and they were all right in line for what we got grant-wise to spend on the truck," said Edge. "What I'm going to recommend is the 2016 truck model. We've got 62,000 miles on the chassis and 855 hours on the shred truck."
The shred truck costs $39,900 and has 9,000 pounds of payload. The city will have to pay for the truck itself at $35,000. The shredder makes up the rest of the cost and will be paid for with grant money. The reason for this, according to Edge, is that the grant cannot pay for vehicles, just their accessories.
Edge expects the shred truck to be routed daily to visit local businesses and shred their documents. On top of the funds received from recycling, supplemental income will be acquired from a fee paid for by clients. The fee has yet to be determined.
The council approved the purchase of the shred truck.
The London City Council also approved the second reading of an ordinance setting the annual real property, motor vehicles and motorboats and other personal property tax rates at ad valorem. This is an ordinance regarding the yearly tax placed on property and vehicles to city citizens.
These tax rates will remain the same as they were in 2018. Real property, motor vehicles and motorboats will be taxed .088 cents for every $100 of assessed value. As outlined in the ordinance, payments will be due to the city clerk by December 1. Payments made before the due date will have a 2 percent discount. Payments made 30 days after the due date will receive a 6 percent penalty.
In other actions, the London City Council:
— Approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 2019-09 “An Ordinance Prohibiting the Selling or Vending of Goods from Booths Within the City Limits of London, Kentucky During the Days of the World Chicken Festival Except as Authorized by the World Chicken Festival.” If approved on second reading, this gives local law enforcement authority to remove vendors who without permission set up booths right outside the World Chicken Festival.
— Approved the advertisement of bidding for new scales. These scales serve the purpose of accurately weighing trucks carrying heavy loads for items such as concrete. American Scale Corporation is offering a set of scales for $44,980.
