The City of London is hosting a $12 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on July 1.
The budget had previously been adjusted during the regular monthly meeting of the London City Council but some changes were needed, which prompted a special-called meeting on Wednesday for the first reading after the adjustments were made. Friday's meeting was the second reading of the ordinance. Under Kentucky law, the budgets for government agencies must be submitted prior to July 1, which begins the new fiscal year.
The budget estimates $2.9 million revenue from the county's 3% occupational tax. The city receives 30% of the income from that tax which is paid by businesses throughout the county — money deducted from employee wages. It also lists $300,000 in alcohol license fees and $500,000 for alcohol package tax. The city's restaurant tax, which was normally deposited into the city's general fund, is listed as $3 million.
Costs listed in the new budget include $38,000 for city council salaries; $46,000 for the Mayor's salary; $315,000 for city clerks' salaries; $113,000 for the city building inspector salary; and $17,000 for the city attorney's salary. An additional $60,000 is added in that category for "professional fees." Those numbers do not include benefits the city pays for employees such as the city's portion of health insurance, life and dental insurance, Social Security, Medicare and retirement — all of which are additional costs.
Police salaries top $1.22 million excluding the federal, state and local deductions, retirement, and uniforms. The City Fire Department salaries are listed as $800,000, with building and maintenance costs listed as $30,000 each. The City Street Department lists $374,850 for salaries as well as several costs associated with repair and maintenance of streets such as $200,000 for blacktop, $30,000 for road salt, and $250,000 for purchase of new equipment.
The Sanitation Department has a total cost of $2,720,600, which is listed under "Garbage" category.
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad, which is funded by both the city and county government, lists costs of $117,000 in salaries, with the county picking up the tab for half that amount. Equipment such as Jaws of Life, a truck payment, and repairs and maintenance of equipment total $34,500 with training costs set at $2,000.
The Risk Management Department lists salaries as $74,000 plus benefits. while the A.R. Dyche Cemetery lists costs of $53,000.
All combined, the City of London is expected to bring in $12,410,200 in the General Fund; $4,149,000 for Garbage; $150,000 for the Municipal Fund and $1,100,000 in revenues from alcohol licensing and fees.
