The London City Council held two special-called meetings last week, one for each of the two readings of the city's budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. A first reading for the budget was to be held during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday, June 1, however, councilmen wanted to further assess and discuss the budget given the COVID-19 epidemic.
The budget ordinance, named Ordinance 2020-03, was approved for both its first and second readings. It estimates the revenues, resources and appropriations for the city government through the fiscal year of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 20201. The budget is outlined as follows:
Resources available for the fund balances carried forward:
- General Fund -- $200,000
- Garbage -- $200,000
Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) -- N/A
- Municipal Aid -- N/A
- Alcohol -- $100,000
The estimated revenue including fund balances carried forward:
- General Fund -- $9,572,150
- Garbage -- $3,055,000
- LGEA -- $10,000
- Municipal Aid -- $145,000
- Alcohol -- $630,000
Total resources available for appropriations:
- General Fund -- $9,772,150
- Garbage -- 3,255,00
- LGEA -- $10,000
- Municipal Aid -- $145,000
- Alcohol -- $730,000
Appropriation Under Council:
- General Fund -- $3,409,500
- Garbage -- $1,301,000
- LGEA -- N/A
- Municipal Aid -- N/A
- Alcohol -- N/A
Other balances listed in the budget include:
- Mayor -- $70,300
- Attorney -- $59,500
- Clerk's Office -- $437,450
- Building Inspector -- $101,425
Police:
- General Fund -- $2,657,800
- Alcohol -- $730,000
Fire Department:
- Garbage -- $1,944,000
- Dog Pound -- $10,000
- Parking Ground and Maintenance -- $26,000
- Rescue Squad -- $320,500
- Risk Management -- $1,107,700
Street Department:
- General Fund -- $1,439,200
- Garbage -- N/A
- LGEA -- $10,000
- Municipal Aid Program -- $149,000
Sanitation Department:
- General Fund -- $136,000
- AR Dyche -- $96,650
Total appropriations:
- General Fund -- $9,773,150
- Garbage -- $3,255,000
- LGEA -- $10,000
- Municipal Aide -- $1,045,000
- Alcohol -- $730,000
With both readings approved, the ordinance will go into effect following its publication. In other actions, the London City Council:
- Discussed the financial assistance the government is offering cities. London has the option of drawing up to $578,000 to make up for revenue losses. One idea passed around by councilmen was to use the money as a stimulus for local businesses. The topic will be discussed in a future city council meeting.
- Approved the second reading of an ordinance rezoning a property on 204 Armory Street from a residential zone to a general business zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.