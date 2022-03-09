Delta Gas, Jackson Energy and Kentucky Utilities will continue to pay a 3% franchise tax to the City of London, as the second reading of city ordinance 2022-02 passed by a 5 to 1 vote in Monday's city council meeting.
The issue became controversial after council members voted to approve a 5% fee on companies supplying electric service to residents within London City Limits. A large crowd came before the council at the Feb. 14 meeting after officials with Jackson Energy sent a letter informing their customers within the city limits that they would have to raise their fees for the additional cost.
Council members heard concerns of the public during that meeting and then voted to keep the franchise tax at 3%. They did say, however, that Delta Gas and KU had agreed to the additional 2% fee. Jackson Energy officials, however, said that as a cooperative, they would have to pass that additional cost along to city customers.
A special-called meeting was held last week for the first reading of the revised ordinance, keeping the rate at 3%. During Monday's meeting that ordinance passed, with only Danny Phelps voting no.
Clint Johnson, who was on the agenda to address concerns about the franchise tax, said he was disappointed in the council's failure to notify residents of situations such as the franchise tax. Johnson mentioned several other issues of concerns, but emphasized that the council had failed to communicate their actions with the public.
Also passed was the first reading of a Development Ordinance for the City of London. City Attorney Larry Bryson explained that the ordinance is concerned with the installation of fiber optic in the city. The ordinance describes signage necessary for businesses and specifications for residential and commercial areas where treatment facilities and other businesses are located. The lettering for those facilities must be in Alpha or Arabic style with the characters on the sign being 3" tall and 1/2" wide for visibility from the street.
The council also approved April 23 for the Autism Awareness Walk to be held at Farmers Market. Lisa Depew, with Action for Autism, said the event had previously been held at North Laurel High School but that the location had to be changed. Depew said the event will host vendors with food and drinks as well as other booths.
The second annual Junior Redbud Ride was also approved. Chris Corum with Allegra Printing organized the event last year and although there was a lower turnout than hoped for, he said he wanted the event to take place again this year.
"We wanted to do this again this year and close Jackson Street, which is already closed for the Redbud Ride anyway," Corum said. "The Junior Redbud Ride is for kids ages 6 to 10 and will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., in conjunction with the Redbud Ride."
Corum said the event would offer giveaways, including new bicycles, as well as other prizes. The request was approved unanimously.
While the Russian attacks against Ukraine continue, two citizens addressed the council regarding a 5K race to benefit the victims of the violence. Chase Carson and Josh Samples requested using the route from Farmers Market on Dixie Street to the Whitley Branch Veterans Park for the run, scheduled for Friday, May 27. The run is set to begin at 7 p.m. Mayor Troy Rudder and several council members said they thought the benefit run was a great idea, with that request being approved.
Bids for three 2021 Dodge Chargers for the city police department were also accepted and approved by council members. Police Chief Darrel Kilburn said there had been only one bid - from Don Franklin Ford, for $28,942 each. The cost of the three vehicles will total $86,526. Kilburn added that the 2022 vehicles would not be available until summer and would be at least $7,000 higher than the 2021 models. Those Chargers will be equipped with a V-6 engine and the full police package.
City Tourism Director Chris Robinson invited council members and those present for Monday's meeting to participate in a public forum concerning usage of the fairgrounds property off KY 229. Formerly called the Laurel County Fairgrounds, the acquisition of Levi Jackson Park from the state now has that property under city ownership and has led to discussions on how to develop the property for future usage. Robinson said the forum will allow input from citizens about their desires for the future of that property. The meeting will be held at the Ag building on the fairgrounds property at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.