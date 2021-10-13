The 2021-2022 tax rates for city residents will show a slightly lower rate than last year, primarily due to new construction projects that dropped the rates.
The London City Council passed the second reading of Ordinance 2021-11 during a special called meeting on Thursday, lowering the tax rate from .087 to .086. That means motor vehicle and motorboats, real and personal property will be taxed at .086 cents for $100 in value. Those rates will be officially set once the ordinance is published in the local newspaper.
Council members were pleased with the drop in rates, with Economic Development Authority Executive Director Paula Thompson stating that this is the 15th consecutive year in which the city tax rates have remained the same or have dropped.
Council members also approved the first reading of Ordinance 2021-12, which originated from a request by Jason Handy to rezone an area on Sulfridge Drive from residential (R-1) to commercial (C-2). Handy is wanting to use a residence as an office, thereby making the area a commercial area. That request was approved unanimously by the five council persons attending - Councilman Judd Weaver was not present for that meeting. The rezoning must undergo a second reading before it is officially passed.
Councilman Daniel Carmack conducted the meeting in the absence of Mayor Troy Rudder, who was out of town.
