The London City Council met Monday afternoon in a special-called meeting for council members to ask questions regarding the city budget of the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The council looked at the budget the previous week, but given COVID-19's effect on the economy, those on the committee wanted to have a better understanding of the budget before moving forward.
"It's good that we go over this," said council member Daniel Carmack, "especially because we're dealing with taxpayer money here. I have a lot of questions, so I think it's good that we talk about this at length."
A budget, Mayor Troy Rudder explained, is a series of estimates regarding how much funding will be available for use to the various services and departments within the city government. Sherry Jones, accounts payable/deputy clerk of London, put together the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. She attended the meeting to answer council member's questions.
Council member Danny Phelps asked about a city contingency fund -- a reserve of money set aside to use for emergencies. In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Contingency was listed as about $75,000. For this year's budget, it was listed as about $48,000.
"Did we use the contingency fund down to $48,000," he asked. "If we had a bad first quarter -- and we did -- I'd like to see us bolster that contingency fund. I think we've got to have a rainy day fund. I'd like to see that if we can figure out where we can get it."
Council member Steve Berry reiterated that the budget is an estimate of what the balance the city will have through its various departments by the end of the fiscal year.
"Of course, we want a $54,000 contingency fund, but we need to be realistic about what we'll have," Berry said.
Phelps replied with optimism, noting that everyone being quarantined indoors for months built "pent-up demand" for travel and outside activity. He added that, given an apparent influx in restaurant-business since reopening began, he believes London will have a strong third and fourth quarter.
Jones explained that the city does have at least $48,000 in contingency -- if London brought in the money that was said to be brought in. She added that part of the contingency fund this year is coming from the change in personnel within London Utilities. With the removal of positions within recycling, that drop in income went to contingency. According to Rudder, those jobs were cut due to recycling becoming less profitable.
"The income from recycling has gone down drastically around the world," he said. "Perfectly good cardboard is being contaminated by people bringing regular garbage into the recycling bins -- wet, nasty, household, kitchen garbage, diapers. China, the world's largest buyer of recycled goods, will throw out a whole stack of cardboard if just one pizza box is stained with grease."
To recoup the cost of the recycling process, the city will no longer be picking up residential recyclables. London residents can use their blue recycling bins to dispose of trash. London Utilities will continue to pick recyclables up at businesses. Recycled items can still be dropped off at the recycling drop-off center at 950 TLC Lane in London, the city just asks that all items be clean and disposed into the proper utilities.
The Chicken Festival was also asked about by council members, specifically if the annual event would still happen in 2020. Rudder said that the Chicken Festival Committee would be discussing that matter on Tuesday, June 9.
As far as extracurricular activities are concerned, Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park Manager Joey Engle confirmed that Treetop Adventures received approval to open for the year on a to be determined date. The campgrounds are also seeing a lot of use. The Levi Jackson pool, on the other hand, may not be able to open for the 2020 season.
Carmack inquired about the absence of a budget for the City Ordinance Code Enforcement Board, which had been established earlier in the year to help the city enforce its ordinances. Rudder explained that nominees for the board are still being vetting; thus, the board isn't ready to be included on the fiscal budget.
After having their questions answered, the council did not move to make any changes to the 2020-2021 budget. Two more special meetings will be held before the end of the month to approve the budget.
dcombs@sentinel-echo
