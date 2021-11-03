City council discusses delinquent garbage bills, city flag

Collection of delinquent garbage bills, a city flag and upcoming events.
Those were some of the issues addressed during Monday's monthly meeting of the London City Council.
The approval to collect delinquent garbage bills is one that City Streets director Steve Edge said had become a huge problem. Edge said that many people receiving garbage pickup from the city but were not in the London Utility district. Those in city limits receive garbage bills along with their water and sewage bills. But those outside that range often do not pay their bills, causing many to have bills as high as $600 or more.
"The situation we have with Woods Creek and East Laurel and West Laurel," he said. "We have customers that have those services that we furnish garbage services for, within city limits. We don't have an agreement with them to collect the garbage that we bill. We just send them out garbage bills. We've got one guy that hasn't paid a garbage bill in six years."
Edge added, "We're the only game in town, you can't not pick it up. We're going to have to say we're going to make a penalty and aggressively go after it. I don't know how to handle it but I think if they get behind 90 days, we should file a lawsuit right then. It's kind of getting out of control."
Councilman Daniel Carmack asked if the city's code enforcement board could deal with it, but Bryson responded that it would be better to file in small claims court.
"I would like to see us pursue an interlocal agreement with Wood Creek, East Laurel and West Laurel," Edge added. "We could do like the utility commission does - if you're out of our district, charge a little more and give that to those districts, because once it goes on their water bill and goes delinquent, they turn the water off. Believe me, that makes them pay their bill."
Councilman Danny Phelps made the motion to file a civil suit after bills are unpaid for 90 days, with the motion approved unanimously.
Council members also voted on their choice of a flag representing the city. The flag features the state of Kentucky with the City of London logo with a star on London's location on the state map. One design offered a medium blue background with Kentucky being a navy. The other featured a green background - and was the one that council members chose. Kelly Greene and Carmack both said the green brought out the navy color of the state and looked "fresh" and "springy." With London being named a Garden City, the green blends in well with some of the town's recognitions. Risk Management and Safety Officer Rick Cochrane said the flag idea came up after the city took over Levi Jackson Park.
Ordinance 2021-12, which deals with rezoning an area on Sulfridge Drive, underwent its second reading. That property, owned by Jason Handy, has already undergone the first reading and a public hearing. Handy had requested the area of 504 Sulfridge Drive be rezoned as C-2, or commercial, rather than residential, as he wants to use that location as a business office. After approval by the council, the rezoning will be effective upon publication in the local newspaper.
The London City Council also voted on a resolution on the telecommunications bid that will provide fiber optic services to the area. The sole bid was accepted during a previous meeting of the council for a non-exclusive franchise agreement, meaning other providers could establish a service with the city as well.
Advertisements for bids on Air Packs for the London City Fire Department were also approved. Fire Chief Carl Hacker explained that COVID relief money had assisted in purchasing needed equipment. Part of that was supplies of PPE. The newest is advertising for bids for 25 Air Packs that come with tracking devices so if firefighters are inside, their location can be identified. Hacker said the current Air Packs are 26 years old and cannot be used even for training purposes. The costs for the new Air Packs will run around $190,000, with that amount being provided through the COVID funds.
Hacker also said a new mini COVID response truck had been purchased with money from the COVID relief funds that has been beneficial in serving the people in the community.
Sgt. Travis Dotson also asked for advertisement for bids for five new vehicles, including two Dodge Durangos to be used for the London Police Department's K-9 officers. The backup in vehicle production has limited the state contract bids and no vehicles are available. Dotson said the cost of the Durangos ranged at $34,000 each. Those vehicles are already ranked as pursuit and crash rated. That was approved by council members.
City Tourism Director Chris Robinson updated the council on upcoming events and changes with the tourism commission. Robinson said Boo on Main went well, despite the rain. The "Throw Down at the Branch" disc golf tournament is set for this Saturday, which will require the park to be closed to the public. All spots for competitors in the tournament have been filled. Other events include Christmas on Main parade on Friday, Dec. 3, the London Community Orchestra concert on Dec. 4, Lights Around London from Dec. 4 to Dec. 31, the Southeast Kentucky Chorus will perform a holiday concert on Dec. 5 and the New Year's Eve celebration in downtown London on Dec. 31.
"As you can see, we go quickly from pumpkins and ghosts to thousands of twinkly lights," he said.
Julie Rea, director of London Downtown, also announced some accomplishments by the downtown board. Rea said the group had a "great October and November looking even better."
Rea announced that the Redbud Ride was named the best downtown event by Kentucky Main Street and that for the second consecutive year, a member of the London Downtown board was named as Volunteer of the Year. Rea was selected last year. Daniel Carmack was selected this year.
The cancellation of Sights and Sounds of Christmas on the weekend after Thanksgiving inspired London Downtown to host a similar craft event. Rea said the first-ever Mistletoe Market would coincide with Small Business Saturday, which falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. She announced that many of the vendors who utilize Sights and Sounds had expressed interest in participating in an event. Studio London and music director at First Baptist Church in London will provide live music during the Mistletoe Market which will be held at the London Community Center that weekend. The Kentucky Realtors Association provided a $5,000 grant that will be used to distribute $10 off coupons to encourage shopping with local merchants during the holiday season. Those will include both restaurants and retail shops in London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.