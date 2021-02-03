Procedures and ethics were the primary topics of discussion as the London City Council held its monthly meeting on the first day of February.
Robert Abner opened the business discussion of Monday's meeting by presenting the audit results from the city's past fiscal year. As with most local government operations, Abner cited "segregation of duties" as one of the notes from auditors - but one that appears frequently in public offices with limited number of employees. He also mentioned that the "unfunded pension" payments had a dire effect on the budget, as is the case across the state, although there is little difference in the 2020 numbers from prior years.
"The city didn't really suffer through the pandemic and is not much different than in prior years," Abner said.
The first reading of an ordinance regulating the public right-of-ways in city limits brought some comments from Derek Dean, Chief Operating Officer with Jackson Energy. While City Attorney Larry Bryson explained that the ordinance pertained to utility companies cutting into existing sidewalks and streets, Dean and Ryan Henderson, Vice President of Corporate Services, had some concerns on the verbiage of the ordinance which they felt put their company at some liability in the future.
Dean explained that Jackson Energy serviced part of the city limits as well as some areas where annexation could occur in the future. Their equipment, he said, is maintained by their own company and he said the language in the ordinance alluded to the repairs or maintenance of their equipment that if others performed maintenance and were injured it would leave Jackson Energy liable. Other concerns included a time frame to repair equipment without additional fees to the company.
Dean and Henderson also expressed concerns over fees and franchise agreements that they said could affect their customers. Both said that fees would result in an increase to their customers, which is a customer co-operative organization.
After some discussion and input by council members, the issue was tabled until further discussion and information could be obtained.
Ethics and nepotism were also discussed during Monday's meeting, which was headed by councilman Judd Weaver. Weaver initiated the topic several months ago, questioning the existence of an ethics board. He then pursued the issue and extended it to a nepotism clause to be included in a revision of the existing ordinance.
Weaver said the new regulation should be clearer on the definition of "family," with council members agreeing that no one closer than a first cousin of a department head could be hired. Those relatives who are already in city employment will be "grandfathered in," meaning their current positions are safe from the revisions in the ordinance. Council members Daniel Carmack and Danny Phelps assisted Weaver in the proposed changes to those policies.
Weaver also asked that Section 4 under Article C be removed. That section pertains to family members applying for a position in the city - even if determined to be the best candidate for the job - to go before the city council before hiring. Another section dealt with the payscale of city employees, which council members said was not an issue. Mayor Troy Rudder then advised council members to present their recommended changes to City Attorney Larry Bryson to be revised.
Council members also approved Resolution 2021-01 which is recommended by the Kentucky League of Cities to distribute more of the state's gasoline tax back to cities. The state generates $850 million annually through the gasoline tax, with Rudder stating that the resolution asks legislators for a better distribution of those funds than is currently taking place.
Bridget Dunaway was also approved for appointment to the city's Code Enforcement Board.
