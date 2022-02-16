A proposed increase in utility franchise fees for city residents was voted down - but not until citizens and one utility company brought their concerns before London City Council members during a special-called meeting on Monday.
There were few empty seats in the meeting room as citizens showed up to hear the comments from council members regarding the increase in franchise fees - particularly those with Jackson Energy as their electrical provider.
Council members unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance that raised the fee from 3% to 5% during the regular monthly meeting on Feb. 7. But when Jackson Energy sent out letters to their customers in the city limits that the increase would be passed along to customers - coupled with rumors and statements on social media - citizens became concerned and expressed that concern to council members.
On Monday, council members - along with Mayor Troy Rudder and City Attorney Larry Bryson - discussed their views of the ordinance before those gathering for the special-called meeting regarding that increase.
The four council members present - Judd Weaver, Daniel Carmack, Kip Jervis and Kelly Greene - all denounced the increase with a final vote of "no" from each one. Council members Danny Phelps and Bobby Joe Parman were not in attendance.
Rudder opened the meeting by stating that there had been much mistruths over social media regarding the ordinance, and that he welcomed those present to get the facts from the issue. Then Bryson explained that the franchise tax is approved through the Kentucky Constitution and not just a city ordinance. He added that the franchise tax increase would only apply to city residents, as the city government is prohibited from imposing a tax on citizens outside the city limits. He added, however, that the franchise tax allows cities to tax utility companies for the use of city property for their equipment. Utility companies currently pay a 3% tax, and the ordinance passed earlier this month would increase the fee by 2%. Bryson also explained that the franchise fee money is placed into the city's General Fund.
"Kentucky Utilities agreed to pay the 5%, Delta Gas also agreed to pay the increase," Bryson said. "Jackson Energy complained about it because it was too high, that they didn't want to pay the 5%. We have to be fair. We have to charge everybody the same."
Bryson made reference to the letter, stating he was unsure of who received the letter from Jackson Energy. Historically, Kentucky Utilities serves the city limits but there are approximately 450 city residents who are serviced by Jackson Energy. Carol Wright, CEO of Jackson Energy, said the city residents served by Jackson Energy are so because of city annexation into areas once zoned in the county.
Jackson Energy protested the fee hike, with letters sent to customers within city limits to inform them that the franchise fee increase would affect their bills. Jackson Energy is a non-profit and the letter stated the the company would not retain any of the fees but that the additional costs of the fee increase would have to be passed along to the consumers.
Judd Weaver said he understood the concern, stating that council members did not make decisions lightly.
"One thing that everyone needs to know is that the first reading, to me, engages the public like it has now, and we hear you - we hear your voices," he said. "I'm a business owner, I live in the city, I'm raising a family and I can feel your pain just like everybody else. It's tough. The national rate of inflation is higher than it's been in 40 years. We did everything in our power to be as fair as we could for our residents."
Weaver, who added that he was seeking the mayoral seat in this year's election, said he and other council members would never pass a tax that would hurt city residents.
"We'd rather lower taxes or eliminate them. That's what we're here for, as well as many other things. But I want to thank you, after the first reading and the false rumors that was spread on social media, for your concern."
Weaver then said he was in favor of leaving the franchise fee at 3%.
Daniel Carmack said the turnout showed that success of the city involved community engagement such as was shown at Monday's meeting.
"I will also agree that we need to leave it (tax) where it's at. It doesn't need to be raised. Inflation, not only in London and Laurel County but across the country is crazy right now so we've got to do what we can do," he said. "I think what we can do is leave it where it's at."
Greene then addressed the group, stating that this is not the first time she has voted "yes" to a first reading of an ordinance then changed her mind before the second reading.
"My reasoning is that because that is an opportunity to engage the public and get their opinion," she said. "You have that 30 days for people to come and voice their opinion. I know it was put in the paper and on various social media, but it's sad that we have a lot of council meetings with important issues that no one shows up usually. We want this room full every time we have something that affects the citizens."
Greene said the issue had "gotten a little political."
"It's a political year and it got a little political out there on Facebook and I'm sorry that happened. We wouldn't do anything to hurt the citizens. In the last two months I've paid out over $500 in electric bills. I feel your pain. We are just like you all. I too want to see it stay the same. I'm not changing my mind," she said. "I've been an advocate for Jackson Energy to speak their mind, for KU, for Delta Gas to speak their mind. We want to do the right thing, and the right thing is to vote this down."
Kip Jervis also said if letting the first reading "get by us" was a mistake, then he would "own that." He said that the 3% tax for KU, Jackson Energy and Delta Gas should be the same. He also said the council might have better informed the public of their meetings and he hoped to improve that.
"I hope we can work together on that," he said. "Beyond that, realizing that anything I say can and will be held against me on Facebook, I have no further comment."
With that said, a motion was made to leave the utility franchise tax at 3%, with council members voting unanimously in favor.
Attending the meeting were several political candidates for city offices, including mayoral hopeful Randall Weddle, and city council candidates Justin Young and Josh Samples.
Also present for the meeting were six representatives of Jackson Energy. Carol Wright, CEO, said she was pleased with the decision of the council to leave the tax at its former rate.
