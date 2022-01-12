The list for mayor candidates is down to two, and the London City Council will have the first run-off race in over a decade in the May primary with 15 candidates currently filing for the six available spots.
The mayor race now lists only – Randall Weddle and Judd Weaver.
Deborah Gilbert, who was the first to file papers for mayor, withdrew from the race on Tuesday morning. Another candidate, Jack Riley, withdrew from the mayor’s race in late December, citing personal and family reasons.
The London City Council race, however, remains an open range for candidates with 15 people now vying for the six seats for city government. If all those remain on the ballot, that will require a run-off race in the May primary. By state law, if there are more than 12 candidates for city council, the 12 candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be on the November ballot, with the top six winning the seats.
The last time that London had a run-off race for London City Council in the May primary was 2010, according to the Laurel County Clerk’s Office.
Those who have filed for city council thus far include:
Jerry Smiroldo, Justin R. Young, Sherrie Mays, Chase Carson, Stewart Walker, Rodney Johnson, Kelly Smith Greene (incumbent), Joshua Samples, Eric “EC” Lancaster, Stacy Benge, Daniel Carmack (incumbent), Wes Benge, Holly Little, Kip Jervis (incumbent) and Tom Thompson.
In the county races, Teddy Benge filed to run against incumbent Bobby Overbay in the District 3 magistrate race. Benge served in that position for several terms previously. Incumbent magistrate Jeff Book faces opposition in the District 4 race, with Delbert Burkhart filing on Jan. 5.
The Constable race in District 6 has two new names vying to unseat current constable, David Griffith. Bobby "Bubba" Hall filed his papers for that position on Jan. 6, with Robert Smith throwing his name into the ring on Jan. 10.
The original deadline to file for elected office for the 2022 races was Friday, Jan. 7. But due to the redistricting issues for Congressional, Senate and House districts in Kentucky, the deadline was pushed back to Jan. 25.
