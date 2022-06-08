The city's ethics board met for an organizational meeting, selecting a chairperson and outlining some specifics to be established regarding their duties. Jane Winkler Dyche was chosen as chair and began overseeing the special-called meeting immediately after that vote. Other board members are Donna Gail House, Beth Wilson, Derek House and Jim Hays.
The agenda called for establishing rules and procedures for the board, with Dyche giving specific assignments to other board members. One of those is the complaint form which, once approved, will be located on the City of London's website.
Dyche outlined some of the specifics of that form, encouraging other board members to look at the form used by the City of Bowling Green. She added that all complaints will be written and signed and will then be presented to the person named in the complaint. She added that those actions would be handled privately but that any hearings regarding disciplinary action would be public, according to Kentucky law.
Dyche said the city's ethics ordinance was very clear — that there is a three-step process that involves the filing of a complaint, the response time of the named person and a hearing. She added that the Ethics Board is not a citizen complaint system but rather one that deals with violations of public trust or misconduct of a city official or employee.
"We will determine if a complaint has basis," she said. "Without basis, it will be dismissed."
The Code of Ethics states: Public office and employment are a public trust, a government has a duty both to provide their citizens with standards by which they may determine whether the public is being faithfully served, and to appraise their officers and employees of the behavior which is expected of them while conducting their public duties."
It also lists "Standards of Conduct" that include no officer or employee having a business or engaging in business or professional activity which would create a conflict of interest, to prohibit any officer or employee from using their position to secure advantages for themselves or family members, and to not act in their official capacity with them or a member of their family or business that could impair their objectivity. It further states that no city official or employee can accept a favor, gift, loan, service, political contribution, promise of future employment or other service to influence their judgment in their official capacity.
It further states that if the board finds that a violation of the city ordinance and/or state law has been violated, the board can take steps such as issuing a cease and desist order, make a public reprimand, and recommend sanctions including removal from office. Violators could also be subjected to a civil fine and the board would report all evidence of "suspected criminal violations" to the County Attorney or Commonwealth's Attorney. Any complaint filed must be done within a one-year period after the violation took place.
However, the City Ethics Board is not a complaint center for the average citizen — dealing primarily with violations of the standards of conduct. It also allows for "Advisory opinions" for legal advice or assistance.
With the first organizational meeting, board members then voted to set a second meeting on July 14 at 5 p.m. to further discuss the policies, procedures, and progress of the Ethics Board on the city's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.