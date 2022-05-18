The centennial celebration of the London City Fire Department brought a large crowd to Town Center Park on Saturday afternoon.
T-shirts, sweatshirts and commemorative coins were available for purchase, while firefighters and their family and friends gathered to celebrate the occasion.
The event offered free popsicles to children of all ages, while corn hole and face painting provided another avenue of entertainment.
The London Fire Department was established in 1922 to serve residents in the area. Firefighters are trained under state standards and maintain their credentials on a yearly basis. The fire department is located at 911 Fire Rescue Drive, just off Dixie Street in downtown London. Services to the public include fundraising events that are, in turn, utilized to assist families in the area through the distribution of car seats, food baskets and other services.
