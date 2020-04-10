Those who are serving meshed with those who have served in a special recognition on Tuesday.
Members of the London Fire Department scheduled a very special dedication to the former chiefs of their department by setting a memorial in front of their Dixie Street station.
The event was set to honor one outstanding firefighter on his 80th birthday.
Wilson Rawlings was present to watch the memorial stone be set - a stone engraved with not only his own name but that of his father's and all other chiefs since it was organized in 1922.
Rawlings joined the city fire department at age 25 while his father, A. W. "Gus" Rawlings, was chief. He has remained on the department since, completing 65 years of service. His dedication was recognized with the setting of the memorial stone on his own 80th birthday. Rawlings juggled his duties as a husband, father and businessman during his service on the fire department.
Joining firefighters for the event was London Mayor Troy Rudder, who was celebrating his 70th birthday. Rudder said the black granite memorial stone - purchased through Laurel Funeral Home - was appropriate to honor Rawlings, who posed for a picture by the memorial.
But an unknown surprise still awaited Rawlings after the memorial was set.
On Tuesday evening, members of the London City Fire Department gathered at Texas Roadhouse with their fire trucks and organized a parade by Rawlings' home. All trucks and personnel available then blocked the roadway of Ky. 1006 beside Rawlings' home and gathered in his yard - at the appropriate social distancing - to sing "Happy Birthday" to their friend and comrade - winding down a day where Rawlings' service and dedication was recognized in a unique manner.
