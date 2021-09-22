Photos submitted
It was a larger turnout for the fall cleanup than the spring event, even though clouds threatened rain as Saturday's National Cleanup Day took place in downtown London. Volunteers gathered at the Farmers Market to organize at 9 a.m., with the city furnishing gloves and trash bags. Crews then set out to various parts of the city to clean up and make London a welcoming city for visitors to the World Chicken Festival this week.
