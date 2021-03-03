City hosts phone app for latest news and events

The newest way to learn what is happening in the City of London entails the use of technology, but a method that is simple to use.
Magen Zawko, public relations for the London Fire Department and London City Police, applied her technology skills to design the City of London app that updates road conditions, events, road closures, coupons, and other information regarding the operations and activities in the city.
Zawko said Mayor Troy Rudder approached her in late fall about creating the app, with it being released in late December.
"The Mayor knew I had done that before and he approached me," Zawko said. "I developed it in three months and during the first three months (of its operation), we've had great response."
The City of London app can be downloaded onto a computer or cell phone and gives visitors opportunity to know more about the city.
"We have news and alerts, roads that are shut down or construction, a park directory, a city directory and coupons from businesses," Zawko added. "During the ice and snow storm, we had information about the warming center and we will add things as they come up."
She added that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many events that were normally held to be canceled. But as things open up, she said the events will be added. She also said she hoped local businesses would utilize the app to offer more coupons from that app.
"We'd like for the coupons to be exclusive on the app and give free positive promotions for their businesses," she explained.
The app also includes a section where visitors can take a survey and offer suggestions for improvement.
"We're always looking to improve or add information," she said.
The LondonKY.com app can be added by visiting Apple Play for Apple devices and through Google for the app at http://www.londonky.gov/city-of-london-app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.