On Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. the London Police Department and London Fire Department had planned to host a free City Safety Day and blood drive at the London Fire Department located at 911 Fire Rescue Drive.
Now the event will just be a blood drive and car seat safety check.
The Kentucky Blood Center will be on-site accepting donations. All who donate blood will be entered in a drawing to win a $500 gift card and in addition, all registered donors will receive a $10 Walmart gift card. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old, weight at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet addition requirements. Social distancing is ensured and temperatures will be taken upon arrival. For more information about the blood drive visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.
For more information, please visit londonky.gov/safety or call the London Police Department at 606-878-7004.
