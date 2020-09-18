The City of London will soon have a Code Enforcement Board - one of several ordinances approved by the London City Council during a meeting last Tuesday evening.
The Code Enforcement Board was discussed last month with its first reading, with council members approving the second reading. Retired circuit judge Rod Messer will serve as the hearing officer, with Mayor Troy Rudder explaining that the hearing dates have already been set and will occur every two months. Should there be a need for more regular meetings, Rudder said those would be scheduled once the initial board is in place. Ordinance violations would be written as citations by city police, safety officers, and other public law enforcement. These citations would then be taken to the code enforcement board, composed of three members who all are city residents for a least one year before their appointment. The mayor would recommend these members, who would then be selected by the city council.
City Attorney Larry Bryson added that criminal offenses would be dealt with at the district and circuit court levels.
The code enforcement board would have the authority to issue remedial orders and impose civil fines. This board would not have the power to enforce violations that fall under state law, such as criminal or motor vehicle offenses.
Council members also approved the second reading of the city's development ordinance, which addresses mobile and modular homes within city limits. The ordinance raises the fine from $100 to $200 for violations. That ordinance pertains to mobile, manufactured, qualified manufactured home park and modular home park that may have been damaged or destroyed by fire or other natural disasters. "Compatibility standards to be considered include, but not limited to the compatibility in terms of assessed value with existing housing located with a one-eighth mile or less radius from the proposed location of the replacement home." That includes features that have a significant impact on the overall value of the home, the ordinance states.
Storage buildings, garages, portable mobile storage container and accessory structures must meet the city's requirements and be placed in the rear or side yards only and is changed from 15 feet to 10 feet and cannot be constructed within 10 feet of any property line. Accessory buildings cannot be located in the front yard of any residence, and no more than two of those units will be allowed per lot.
The ordinance also states that "recreational units, equipments, boxes or crates will be allowed for living, sleeping or housekeeping purposes when parked or stored on a residential lot."
The property on Rebecca Lane, requested to be changed from R-2 (residential) to C-2 (general business) was also approved during Tuesday's meeting. Landowners Lauren and Linda Hostetter requested the zoning change, which has been approved by the city's Planning and Zoning, City Building Inspector and Board of Adjustments.
Although discussed at the August meeting, council members heard the first reading of a revised ordinance pertaining to mobile self contained food unit vendors (food trucks). A copy of the revisions were not available directly after the meeting.
Also approved for its first reading was creating a bid for "non-exclusive telecommunications franchise." In that ordinance, the city will receive 4% of revenues from the "generation, transmission, distribution and sale of telecommunications." Rudder explained that the city works with telecommunications specialists and that the agreement remains open to any telecommunications company.
Council members also approved a bid for Natural Gas Franchise with Delta Gas Company Inc. and that the bid was also open to other providers.
Nepotism then became a topic of brief discussion, initiated by council member Judd Weaver.
"I would like for the city to enact a nepotism ordinance," Weaver said.
Rudder responded that such issues were addressed in the city's personnel policies, although Weaver said he had been unable to find any specifics. Bryson said there were such documents, to which Weaver asked that those documents be sent to him to review.
The council then went into executive session to discuss litigation, with no action being taken from that session.
The London City Council meets the first Monday of each month, but the meetings are changed to Tuesday after any Monday holidays.
