Obtaining the proper zoning for development is one step necessary - and one approved by the City of London Planning and Zoning Commission last week.
Chairman Bruce Yandell explained at the opening of the meeting that the proposed zoning changes would be a public hearing and outlined the purpose of the committee.
"Our responsibility is to properly zone the city limits," he said. "That involves contacting the property owners of the zoning changes, the location of their property that is joining or adjacent to the city limits."
The first item was that of the Greer property located on the west of Interstate 75 off Ky. 192. The Greer family approached local leaders, asking to be included into the London City limits. The advertisement for the zoning change was published in the local newspaper on Oct. 7, with notices to person with adjacent or joining properties mailed out the following day.
Areas appropriate for annexation include intersections of roadways with heavy traffic usage, and in this instance, the property owners requested the annexation.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, stated that she had been contacted by the property owners who wished to be included in city limits.
"There have been two different retail groups interested in developing that property, such as a hotel and restaurant," Thompson said. "The owners will not subdivide the property but it is a really nice area right off I-75."
Thompson added that the location is perfect for development and is located in front of a subdivision and church as well as being in close proximity of the London hospital.
Board members - Yandell, Berry Cupp, Kevin Brown, Sharon Benge and Donnie Philpot - all agreed to zone that area as C-2, which is for commercial development in a "Resolution for Intent to Annex."
The second property - which has caused controversy between London and Corbin - is that running along I-75 from London Exit 38 to Exit 29 in southern Laurel County. The areas approved by the London City Council for proposed annexation is along I-75 between the two exits and along West Cumberland Gap Parkway (U.S. 25-West) to the intersection of U.S. 25-South. The other section would involve the property on the west side of the interstate along KY 770.
In a voluntary request for annexation, the owners of G&M Oil, which borders the interstate and West Cumberland Gap Parkway (U.S. 25-E), wish to be included into London City limits in order to develop that property. That area currently is within Laurel County although the purpose for inclusion into the city limits is primarily for alcohol sales for future development. The City of London can serve and sell alcohol and packaged alcohol, but alcohol sales are not legal outside London City limits. The City of Corbin also has alcohol sales, but under current law, a city can only be annexed into two counties. Corbin City limits extends into Whitley and Knox counties and cannot annex the southern Laurel section in the proposed annexation.
Thompson again spoke, explaining that the owners of G&M Oil had asked for voluntary annexation into London City limits so their property could undergo development.
"In 2012, I was approached by the owners to annex into London City limits to market that property - and every year after that," Thompson said. "We've already lost three projects because it was not in the city limits. This was totally their request and that property currently is very blighted and its best use would be retail."
She emphasized that future development of the G&M Oil property "hinges on annexation."
"We have a signed contract to bring in retail development," she added. "Over the years, several businesses along the West Cumberland Gap Parkway have wanted to be annexed into the city limits - a truck stop, restaurants, Walmart. Walmart was even thinking of relocating so they could sell alcohol where they can't now."
Board members Berry Cupp and Sharon Benge both stated that the zoning change was necessary in order to develop that property - when and if the annexation was approved. After those statements, board members voted unanimously to approve that zoning change to C-2 for commercial development for the "Intent to Annex."
That zoning change will now go before the London City Council for approval - although the annexation proposal is currently being challenged by the City of Corbin on claims that they own the infrastructure (water and sewer) along that corridor in southern Laurel County.
Another issue addressed was a conditional use request from Kristopher Hayes Gilbert for a three-unit apartment building on Foister Heights. Gilbert explained that he and his mother had created an organization to assist older persons and that the apartment building would be used to help them transition.
"As most of you know, my mother and I had a non-profit for seniors who are 55 and older. We bought the property with a house and we've demolished the house," Gilbert explained. "We've already gotten approval by the utility commission and the fire department came out and we have a hydrant on the corner," he said. "What we want to do is provide a lower cost of living for those before they transition into assisted living."
Gilbert added that the purpose of the apartments was "to keep as residential property."
The board approved that request, adding that the issue would be transferred to the Board of Adjustments for further review.
