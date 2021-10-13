Clerical errors were cited as the reason for some discrepancies regarding appointment terms for commissioners for the City of London Tourism - and a matter that resulted in a special called meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Chairman Steve Berry moderated the meeting via Zoom, as he was out of state. Berry explained the various appointments of members, citing KRS (Kentucky Revised Statutes) 91A as the guide for the appointments and terms of commissioners. According to the initial appointments, the terms for tourism commissioners should begin on Nov. 27. Members agreed on that point. Vice Chair Starr Handy made the motion to accept Nov. 27 as the start date for all commissioners and that the time line for commissioners to serve staggered terms of 3 years, 2 years and 1 year. Any successive appointments would fall on a three-year term. That motion passed unanimously by the commissioners present - Handy, Bill Dezarn, Holly Little, Lois McWhorter, Mike Holt and Phil Smith.
The questionable part of those appointments is that some commissioners have term dates starting on other dates. Berry outlined the current terms of members in the following manner:
• Bill Dezarn, an original member, served a three-year term starting on Nov. 27, 2013. His renewal dates would be 2016, 2019, 2023.
• Holly Little was appointed for a two-year term, making her initial term end in 2015. Successive appointments place her renewal dates in 2018 and 2021.
• Lois McWhorter is in a seat that held a one-year term. The renewal dates for that seat would be 2014, 2017, 2020 and 2023.
• Mike Holt's seat was a two-year term, which would have renewed in 2015, 2018 and 2021.
• Starr Handy's seat came under the three-year term, making those renewal dates being 2016, 2019 and 2022. The current schedule indicates that Handy's term will end this year.
• Steve Berry, who was elected chairman just a few months ago, filled a seat with an initial one-year term. That would put his renewal dates at 2014, 2017, 2020 and 2023. However, because the re-appointment schedule is incorrect, Berry's term is listed on current records as expiring in 2021. Kelly Greene received a letter last week stating that she had been selected to serve in that spot, although Berry has not received a letter informing him that his term has expired.
After review of the appointment time frame, Berry's term expired last year. But under KRS statutes, if he was not notified of his re-appointment within 30 days of expiration, he would automatically serve another three year term.
• Troy House, an original member, was appointed to a one-year term that would renew in 2014. His renewal dates would be 2017, 2020 and 2023.
House received a letter from London Mayor Troy Rudder in November 2020, stating that his term had been renewed for three more years. However, in July, he received another letter from Rudder, stating that his term had expired. Phil Smith was appointed to that seat.
The appointments of Smith and Greene to the tourism commission board, however, remains questionable and commissioners took no action on that issue.
Handy said he wanted to seek legal advice on the issue, despite having made the motion to accept the appointment dates and calendar of appointments. When Berry asked if other members had received letters of renewal appointments, McWhorter and Little said they had never received any such letters. Handy said he had received a reappointment letter, but that his term was not on the proper timeline of appointments according to the initial establishment of the commission.
Greene was in the audience for the meeting and said she considered it an honor to serve on the tourism commission, but that she would not seek legal action against the commission if her appointment was in error.
"I did get an appointment letter and I'd love to serve," she said, "if there's a position open. But the way it looks now, there's no position open."
The seat that Phil Smith holds, which was originally that of Troy House, remains questionable. House was not at the meeting, but his timeline of re-appointment is correct - falling in 2020 and having the re-appointment letter dated at that time. Handy suggested that House be contacted regarding his seat and should he decide not to remain on the commission, that he submit a letter of resignation.
Handy also recommended seeking legal advice regarding the terms of House, Smith, Berry and Greene, which commissioner Mike Holt agreed.
With those issues still looming, the meeting was adjourned with only the acceptance of terms and expiration dates being approved.
