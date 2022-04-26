The debacle surrounding campground reservations for Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park took huge steps forward with detailed descriptions of how bookings would be handled in the future.
London City Tourism commissioners addressed that issue briefly in a special-called meeting previously, stating that the issue would be addressed more completely at last Monday night's meeting.
Commissioner Kelly Greene outlined some of the discussions arising from the committee that included herself, Lois McWhorter and Phil Smith. Greene said campground reservations could be made online but that some spots would be reserved for "walk ups" or for someone facing an emergency.
Parks Director Mackey Williams and Levi Jackson Park Director Steven Holt said policies have changed in order to serve the public more efficiently and effectively. Both said the campground has initiated a 14-day stay policy.
"If they want to stay longer than that, they'll have to move to another spot," Williams said. "We'll be checking license tags and the time they come in so they won't go over the 14 days."
He added that the campground would reserve some spots as "first come first serve" basis with no limit on their stay, with Commissioner Holly Little asking if one person could reserve multiple spots. Williams said each spot must contain a separate camper and different family.
Holt said although the campground season ends on Oct. 31, there are still many requests for spots during the campground's annual "Camp Spook" events. Holt said the high usage of the campground during the Halloween season could initiate a new event.
"We've talked about maybe doing two - one in mid-month and one at the end of the month," he explained.
Commissioners also addressed the rentals for the Ranger Retreat, a cabin that will now be used as an AirBnB rather than a full-time rental property. The cabin hosts a washer and dryer and will rent for $200 per night on weekends, $150 for weekdays with a minimum stay of 2 days. There will also be a $25 per pet fee and an $80 cleaning fee. Cancellations must be 72 hours before arrival time or the commission will retain 50% of the deposit. Booking the facility can be done online but all bookings must be paid in full at the time of booking.
Food trucks utilizing the park area during the summer will adhere to the same regulations set by the London City Council. Under that policy, the trucks must be self-sufficient by having their own electric generator, water, and trash disposal. The food trucks will be located near the campground area.
Other issues involving the park property are repairs at Treetop Adventures, to which Holt said is moving along well. Likewise with the renovations and repairs to the swimming pool, with Williams stating that repairs are 25% complete with plans to open the pool the weekend before Memorial Day.
Another issue addressed was that of the Bowling Family Music Fest. In the recent audit of city and city tourism operations, auditors wrote that the $45,000 payment - from tourism funds - to host the event remained unpaid. The Music Fest usually took place in early May. However, in January 2020, the check for the full amount was sent to organizer Mike Bowling. When COVID-19 cancelled all public gatherings, the concert was moved up to 2021. However, the Bowling Family gospel group has since split up, leaving the tourism commission holding the bag for the entire amount.
During the meeting, London attorney Conrad Cessna addressed the situation to board members.
"I talked to the Mayor today and he said Mr. Bowling had contacted his (Mayor's) wife and said he would like to repay the money," Cessna said. "That event was under the Mayor's umbrella."
Cessna said the procedure to reclaim the money was "simple" - the commission could file a lawsuit and have Bowling served with papers. Any resolutions made after the court hearing would be documented so that if a payment plan was not worked out, the commission would have legal documentation to proceed further.
Cessna also addressed another issue regarding entertainment venues - that of Music City Revue's last-minute cancellation for the downtown New Year's Eve party. He said there had been some communication between the group and himself with an indication that the down payment could be recovered in two payments by the group.
"On March 18 he agreed to make two payments," Cessna said. "The balance is due on May 15."
The London-Corbin Airport is planning to host a larger and more extensive Open House this year, having had to cancel the last two years for the COVID pandemic. Matt Singer, director, approached the board asking for sponsorship for this year's expanded event that will include four vintage airplanes, fire trucks, car show and helicopter and plane rides. Singer said he had been talking to a consultant who would design a website to promote the event.
Previously the commission had funded $5,000 but with the event building tourism options, commissioners agreed to sponsor the event with $7,500. Singer said he would be contacting other businesses in the area for more sponsorship
Entertainment for the first Town Center concert series in June was also announced - with Eight Daze Sober opening for country artist Clay Walker. Chris Robinson, executive director of the tourism commission, said the other performers for this year's monthly summer concerts would be announced later.
Tourism employees will also be accepted into the Kentucky Public Pensions Policy, an action resulting from the tourism commission withdrawing from the City of London's oversight and becoming independent as an SPGE entity. The effort to continue employees' retirement had to be changed from the city's policy to establishing one under the tourism commission.
