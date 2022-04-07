Commissioners on the City of London Tourism board held a special called meeting on Thursday to address some of the items outlined in the audit of financial and personnel operations of the City of London and the tourism commission.
The items were discussed as listed in the audit with Tourism Commission Board Chair Starr Handy officiating the meeting. He said many of the items listed regarding the tourism commission's policies have been addressed since the commission became an SPGE (Special Purpose Government Entity) in September 2021.
Handy mentioned the ambiguous language used in the ordinance that established the tourism commission - one of the points brought out in the audit. The ordinance states that the city is to have no role in the commission's operations, which was not followed. The commission's decision to become an SPGE came after the Department of Local Government said the commission was not in compliance with state law by not being an SPGE.
But separation of bills between the city government and city tourism still has some issues. Tourism director Chris Robinson said the tourism commission still has two gas cards and cell phones under the city's expenditures. A third part is the Kentucky Retirement System for employees, but said that a proclamation is needed to declare tourism employees as part of the state retirement system - which will be done.
Handy then added that Mayor Troy Rudder has requested that all those items be resolved by May 1.
But garbage pickup fees, the community center usage and other issues were brought up by commissioner Mike Holt, who said the tourism and city still needed to work together even after the audit report issues have been addressed. Kelly Greene said the commission should be willing to work with all other city and county agencies for the betterment of the community as a whole.
The issues outlined regarding Levi Jackson Park have come under fire by citizens, especially concerning campground rentals. Again, many of those issues have been resolved with the commission overseeing the hiring of employees, salaries and expenditures of those facilities being transferred fully to the commission once it became an SPGE. The audit report states that $1.5 million of tourism money was spent at Levi Jackson with no oversight by the commission.
The third issue involved record-keeping of reimbursements of the city tourism to the city. The audit states that the City Attorney submitted one invoice to the commission without details of each transaction. The audit states that one commission member was of the impression that the tourism commission only reimbursed the city for payroll expenses.
The money collected from the city's 3% restaurant tax was also used for bonuses to city and tourism employees - which is strictly prohibited by state law. Handy said the audit specifically mentioned that violation and such incidents would not happen in the future.
Finding 5 in the audit lists the purchase of a van for a city maintenance worker, who then used the vehicle for personal business. Handy said when the tourism commission became an SPGE, they asked for the vehicle paid for from tourism funds be returned to the commission. He said a city-owned vehicle used by the commission was returned to the city.
The cleaning services for both the city and tourism has been performed by a city employee - another discrepancy listed in the audit. KRS 11A.040 specifically states that a "public servant" (i.e. city employee under the audit) is prohibited from doing business with the city if he/she has more than a 5% interest in that business. Commissioners then agreed to advertise for bids for cleaning services. Handy pointed out that the city employee involved in the cleaning service did not work for the commission, but said it would be good to bid for services just to see the price ranges submitted by other companies. Greene spoke again, saying it would be good to use all those companies/individuals for services in the future.
The payment of $45,000 to the Bowling Family gospel group in January 2020 remains an unsolved issue. The audit mentions that there is no written contract between the city, tourism or Bowling family - with only the cancelled checks as proof of the agreement. Judd Weaver, city council member, said the council was not aware of the agreement for the concert nor of the funds being paid from the tourism money. Handy said a London attorney had issued a letter to the Bowling Family, requesting reimbursement and if no response was received, the issue would be filed as a lawsuit in an attempt to collect the money.
Renovation and restoration of downtown buildings and businesses was done through grant money, but the audit states that the record-keeping of those was very slack and muddled. While that did not directly involve the tourism commission, the lack of paperwork defining what businesses/individuals received what amount of money remains an issue.
The payscale of certain employees, formerly city employees who are now tourism employees, was another black mark by auditors. Commissioner Phil Smith said some employees did not align with the state's suggested pay for certain positions and stated, "It happened and then we did it again," referring to a specific employee whose pay has increased through several different positions but has not been documented. Smith said some employees may see a decrease with the pay scale being instituted in the commission's employees. Holt then said that issue should be discussed during an executive session as it applies to personnel. Executive sessions can only take place under two situations - legal action (litigation) and personnel issues.
Having written records of purchases and meeting minutes approving those actions generated the next concern from auditors. Again, commissioners said the separation from the city into an SPGE had resolved some of those issues by hiring its own staff, making contracts and advertising for bids for services.
Incomplete or non-existent personnel files comprised another mark made by auditors. Handy said that each employee of the commission now has a complete personnel file, which was confirmed by Robinson. One specific item in that section referred to the appointment of the director of the London Community Center not being documented since her appointment as a co-executive director of the tourism commission in July 2019. That position was moved to the Community Center although no documentation exists in the city or tourism records.
A claim that the city tourism commission's approval of the fiscal year budget in 2020 was not documented in the meeting minutes was also listed. Robinson said he knew the budget was approved although that action was not included in the minutes of that meeting.
The audit also listed "observations" of some infractions in the city and tourism policies. The first noted that there were inconsistencies in commission member appointments. The audit states that the dates and terms of those appointments "appeared incomplete." During Thursday's meeting, Handy and Robinson both said the appointments were now in sync with state laws and that in the future, Robinson would send letters to the nominating agencies and the appointee when their term was nearing expiration.
The audit also mentioned that one appointee received a letter of re-appointment in 2020, then received a letter in 2021 that his term had ended.
Handy also mentioned "family hires" that was mentioned in the audit. That audit states that 50 of the city's 202 employees had relatives working for the city and/or tourism commission. The city passed Ethics and Nepotism ordinances last year; however, all employees were "grandfathered in" meaning their jobs were safe under the new ordinance. The city tourism later adopted that same ordinance for Ethics as well as nepotism.
