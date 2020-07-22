It was a busy evening for city tourism commission members during Monday night's meeting with several major issues presented.
The first involved the retirement of Tish Rudder, executive director of the London Community Center. Rudder made the announcement to commissioners, citing her last day as Friday, July 31.
Board members also heard from Chris Robinson, co-executive director of the city tourism commission, who said that the continued rise of coronavirus cases across the state had prompted the cancellation of all of the August and September planned concerts at the new Town Center park. Robinson said all performers would be scheduled for next summer.
Travel ball teams and the condition of the Laurel County Fairgrounds were also discussed, with Brandon Hillard and Nick Metcalf both addressing commissioners. Levi Jackson Park Manager Joey Engle introduced the two men who advocated improving the fairgrounds property to bring in more activities to enhance tourism.
Hillard spoke about the travel ball teams, stating that the fairgrounds needed some improvements to entice teams to come to London to play. He added that those tournaments bring in players and their families, most of whom stay at least one night in local hotels and eat at local restaurants. Hillard said the restaurant industry could profit as much as $310,000 from numerous tournaments, with families spending an average of $40 per meal. Those tournaments bring in people from Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri, he said. Promoting local attractions, especially those in Levi Jackson Park, would also boost the local revenues by highlighting the park's campground and Treetop Adventures as leisure time activities for the visitors.
A major concern is the outdated bleachers, with Engle stating that a potential buyer had already expressed interest. Commissioner Steve Berry then said a committee should be formed to review the situation at the fairgrounds and suggest improvements and possibly hire a site planner to assist in the redesign.
Metcalf discussed the possibility of hosting archery tournaments, saying that his group had raised enough money to purchase two archery targets and had been using the Ag building at the fairgrounds for indoor shooting. Metcalf said the ASA tournament held in London each year is "the biggest in the country" and brought in hundreds of tourists to the area. He said that improvements in the fairgrounds would enhance the tourism draw to the area as well.
Problems with people camping at the park facility without paying also prompted concern by Engle, who suggested that a full time security guard be hired or installing gates at the campground entrance. Engle said campers had reported people driving into the campground area late at night, with some setting up tents but leaving before the office opened the next morning. That spurred a discussion of how staffing would be conducted and by what agency, with Mayor Troy Rudder stating that the salary range between having a security guard and hourly pay for a city police officer differed greatly. Rudder added that the city police currently patrol that area during the day and night.
Other issues discussed included updates on the demolition of the chicken barn on Dixie Street where the county tourism commission once stored equipment. That property was purchased by the City of London as part of the Whitley Branch Veterans Park two years ago. Mackey Williams, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said that the final steps of demolition are expected to be completed next week.
Commissioners also discussed upcoming events including Boo on Main and Christmas on Main - events that are pending as the coronavirus continues to ravage the state and inflict more restrictions on gatherings. Engle said the annual campers trick-or-treat event is still planned to go on this year, although city tourism officials are waiting on the newest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic before cancelling the Boo on Main event. That same concern extends to the yearly Christmas on Main event.
The City of London Tourist Commission meets the third Monday of each month at the London Community Center at 5:30 p.m.
