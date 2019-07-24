The London Tourism and Convention Commission held a special meeting at noon Monday to take actions on two bids regarding the Town Center project — a venture to construct a park and performance stage at the vacant parking lot next to London Elementary.
The first of these bids was an Inspection Proposal courtesy of Solid Ground Consulting Engineering TLC for $8,100. The bid was accepted by the commission to ensure the construction is stable.
"We're not worried about the contractors working on the Town Center or anything, it's just a typical safety thing," said commission member Starr Handy. "The consultants will make sure the ground compaction is right and they'll test the concrete strength." He explained the inspectors determine if anything needs to be done to prevent Town Center structures from sinking into the ground or falling apart.
The second item regards a potential shade structure to be installed within the Town Center. Offered from USA Shade for $33,488, the vendor proposed a 32 by 34 fabric tarp held at least 10 feet from the ground by poles. The bid had been tabled at the London Tourism and Convention Commission meeting last week due to concerns of the fabric's durability.
London Tourist Commission executive director Chris Robinson presented an alternative, sail-like shade structure that may last up to six years. Meanwhile, commission member Troy House suggested using fiberglass for temperature regulation.
The commission motioned to reject the bid from USA Shade and will consult with the design architect of the Town Center, Darren Henson, on other options. Another special London Tourism and Convention Commission meeting will be held at noon Monday.
