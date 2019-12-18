The London City Tourism and Convention Commission met Monday evening to touch base on the Christmas Tree in the Town Center and the progress with the ongoing Town Center construction. The commission also discussed the over $200,000 grant given to the city by the Transportation Cabinet.
According to the commission and Mayor Troy Rudder, who was present at the meeting, the Christmas Tree at the Town Center has been a success. The tree stands at 34-feet and is capable of displaying various light patterns and playing music. It was an approximate $85,000 investment, which has been a cause for criticism. The tourist commission made the purchase to bring visitors over the coming years.
"I saw Jayna (Alexander) of Carousel Florist Sunday. I told her, 'you've got a beaucoup of people down there all hours of the day. There's a lot of activity there, and for someone fortunate enough to have a business down there, there's something to be said'," praised Mike Samples, owner of Minks Outdoor Professionals and attendee at the commission meeting.
As for the Town Center construction, the latter half of this week may see the points plotted in the foundation -- should the weather permit it. Chris Robinson, executive director of the tourism commission, expects the Town Center to be finished sometime in January.
Mayor Rudder brought up the grant provided by the state's Transportation Cabinet. Signed off by former Gov. Matt Bevin as he left office, Rudder says the cabinet is splitting approximately $15 million between Kentucky counties for road renovations. In a special-called City Tourism meeting earlier this month, council members discussed plans for the grant the cabinet had given London, worth $229,250. This grant is going towards the resurfacing Levi Jackson Mill Road, North Mill Street and South Mill Street primarily. It will also go towards other projects the city will discuss in the future, such as a potential renovation of 192.
In other actions, the City Tourism and Convention Commission:
— Inquired about the status of the Wellness Park. Mackie Williams, director of parks and recreation, reported the park is expected to open by the end of the week. It was closed in August due to a decayed pipe, which lead to significant drainage of the park's pond. The resulting damage required the roads to be closed and reworked. A new installation for the lake was set, and the pond will be refilled before the park's opening.
— Announced that the offices for the commission have moved. It is now situated in the London Community Center.
