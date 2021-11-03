The transition of the City of London Tourism Commission to compliance with the SPGE (Special Purpose Government Entity) continues, with the board members electing a new chairman during a special-called meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Starr Handy was elected unanimously by the five other members present - Mike Holt, Lois McWhorter, Phil Smith, Kelly Greene and Bill Dezarn. Dezarn made the nomination of Handy with Greene seconding the motion. Smith and Greene were appointed to the board last week to fill spots formerly held by Steve Berry and Troy House.
Chris Robinson, executive director of City of London Tourism Commission, gave updates on several aspects of the transition. Quickbooks is being installed for the bookkeeping purposes and Abner & Cox will conduct the yearly audits. The audit fee is $12,000 each year.
Robinson said the commission has established a bank account with Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust. Commissioners Bill Dezarn, Starr Handy and Mike Holt were authorized to sign checks for that account. Robinson added that the account could issue credit cards, with commissioners agreeing to a $5,000 limit on those. There will be four cards available. The City of London will continue to collect the restaurant tax money, then issue the monthly amounts to the City Tourism Commission's bank account.
Job descriptions and pay scales were on the agenda, followed by an executive session in which some changes were made. The job listings and pay scale were not available at press time on Tuesday evening.
However, during the regular meeting, Robinson addressed the transition of employees paid through the commission funds.
"Those employees for the city who work in tourism will be given the opportunity to apply for positions with the City of London Tourism before those applications are opened to the public," Robinson said. "Some employees are concerned about the transition."
Greene suggested that those with sick, vacation or comp time who are hired under the tourism umbrella maintain their Paid Time Off that is already built up. After some discussion, Greene made the motion for that action, which carried unanimously.
The employees currently employed at Levi Jackson Park, for example, are currently considered as city employees although their salary is taken from the tourism commission funds. The transition of the city tourism commission as a SPGE will require those employees paid through tourism funds to be actual employees of the commission rather than city employees.
Although separate from the City of London, the City Tourism will still fall under the city's personnel policy and ethics code.
