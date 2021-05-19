An estimated $2.8 million revenue from the city's 3% restaurant tax comprised the basis for the new fiscal year budget that was reviewed by the City of London Tourism Commission during Monday night's meeting.
While the salaries and benefits from any department falling under the umbrella of the city tourism were not listed on the budget, there were several items addressed by commissioners. The new fiscal year begins on July 1, 2021 and runs until June 30, 2022.
The new Town Center Park was allotted $100,000 for decorations and maintenance, while City Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson explained that the allotment for hanging flower baskets throughout the city now numbered 180 - thus increasing that area of expenditures. Decorations and costs for special events such as Boo on Main and the Pumpkin Patch, Christmas On Main and New Year's Eve and other events were also included in the proposed budget.
Last year's estimated revenues were somewhat lower, as the planning for estimated tax money came during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the availability of vaccines and the re-opening of businesses pushed the budget higher this year.
The fairgrounds property was also a topic of discussion by commissioners, with Robinson stating that demolition of some structures would be taking place this week. That includes some dilapidated buildings, old fence and the removal of outdated bleachers on the property. Chairman Steve Berry added that the fairgrounds committee had a meeting this week to discuss the future of the property - with ideas of how the renovation would benefit the community in years to come.
"We don't want to do this for just what is needed now. We want this to be something that the community will use for the next 20 or 30 years," Berry said. "We want input and opinions so we can come up with something that will benefit everybody."
As the COVID crisis subsides, many activities will take place in the area over the next few months. Robinson said the Town Center Park is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 4, which will be followed by the first Town Center concert. Featured artists for that event will be Sneaky Pete and My Finest Hour - both local groups. The headliner for the event is country star, Julie Roberts. The Town Center concerts will take place the first Friday of June, July, August and September.
Commissioners approved the lowest bid for paving the Hill Street parking lot, with Robinson adding that there had been six bids received. The lowest bid of $172,000 was chosen. That lot will add more parking facilities for the Town Center events.
Red, White & Boom is also returning this year, set for Saturday, July 3.
"With the restrictions being lifted, we see no reason why we can't have the regular event like we've had before," Robinson said. "We could only have the fireworks last year, but we're going ahead with plans for the activities we've had in the past."
He added that the inspector for Treetop Adventures had visited last week and that training for new staff was being planned for next week. The swimming pool at Levi Jackson Park was also discussed, with hopes that the pool will open on Memorial Day weekend as in the past. Adding another concrete eating/relaxation area on the other side of the shelter at the pool was also discussed, with commissioner Starr Handy stating that the addition would not interfere with the path to the pool area itself.
Although not on the agenda, Robinson spoke about an agreement with C&P Meats to sell meat to campers at Levi Jackson Park through the campground store. That agreement includes a contract that "any loss due to storage is the responsibility of C&P Meats" and that the contract could be broken at any time by either party.
Mackey Williams, director of Parks and Recreation department, reported that the shelter house by the museum in the park was "in bad shape" and needed demolished. Williams, Robinson, Berry and Handy have all looked at the existing structure, with Berry stating that the facility was beyond repair and would require demolition rather than renovation.
"There is a drainage problem behind the shelter house and the bathrooms are in bad shape," he said. "Joey said the shelter house was used during the summer months but if we could shut it down in October, that would give us some decent weather to rebuild something there and have it open for the spring."
Berry said commissioners and city tourism staff had looked at the facility in hopes that renovation was possible, but that cracks in the concrete posed a liability and safety problem.
"We're looking at $150,000 to $225,000 to build a new one," Berry added, "so we need to put that in the budget."
Nick Metcalfe, who oversees the ASA Archery tournament held at the fairgrounds, said this year's event set for the first weekend in June, could far exceed prior years' attendance.
"London holds the world record in attendance and this year will probably set a new record," he said. "We also have the S3A coming here, which is the state tournament. People like to come here and we always have big crowds."
The re-opening of the state for public events has also sent bookings for the London Community Center skyrocketing for the remainder of 2021. Brittany Cradic, executive director of the community center, said the facility was booked every weekend through the remainder of the year, adding that she is receiving calls daily for more bookings.
